Starry Rain in Riego de la Vega

Riego de la Vega says goodbye to the days in which his man lived, and already traditional as an inexpressible cultural custom, Cinema Paradiso. Incidentally, this is Luna de cortos, the title of the film, which can be duplicated, for example, by another amazing artifact such as the Festival de Cans, in this case in Galicia. If everything is possible on the screen, then here, under the direction of Bala Ferrero, it takes place in the hot rural reality of our days, in Riego de la Vega, where glamor does not need to arrive, because the essence of the meeting is to get to the essence . Watch independent films. This is not Sundance, but a cinema in a small provincial town.

This Saturday, Luna de Cortos will close its X edition in Riego de la Vega with a closing gala and an awards ceremony for short films that win in various categories.

Craft, a short film by David Pérez Sanyudo, was one of the main winners of the competition, winning the award for best short feature film. The gala concert, which had previously announced its awards, took place yesterday.

For the same title, he also received the Luis Callejo Award for Best Actor, as well as a special mention to Fernando Albizu. In addition, in the Fiction category, the festival jury decided to give special attention to the short film. dumpMiguel Angel Olivares.

rural area

In the section “Agriculture” the winner was Mugawritten by Enyaut Castagne, while the Elena Santiago Award for Film and Women’s Writer went to chlamydiaLena Frank. crowdedcreated by Pedro Varea and Martha Abascal won the award for best documentary short film, and NoManu Quiroga, won the Best Short Film Award from the Castile and León Miguel Pérez Award. Clover.

GOST COUNTRY

Reginettawritten by Federico Russotto, received an award in the category “Guest country: Italy”, and Boxing for freedomcreated by Silvia Venegas and Juan Antonio Moreno, won the Manuela Cabero Award for Best Documentary on Human Values ​​in the category “Dedicated Cinematographers”, a section in which Campos was especially recognized by David Casado and Oscar Falagan.

SELIA FREJEIRO

Finally, Celia Freijeiro received the Best Actress award for her role in Divinas cuentas by Eulalia Ramón, while Maria Zaragoza also won the Best Original Screenplay award for the same film.

