statistics of the Argentine star who does not favor Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi He is currently the best football player in the world and the truth is that he has sky-high figures not only on the playing field but also off it.

Since his arrival in Inter Miamithe Argentine footballer has made an unparalleled global impact in the world of social media, and it’s not even Cristiano Ronaldo managed to overcome

Throughout July, Leo received 9.2 million mentions and far outperformed other footballers such as Kylian Mbappe, who is in conflict with PSG over his contract extension and had 4.8 million mentions, as well as CR7, who, while in Saudi Arabia, was on the last step of the podium with 1.8 million.

In addition, another big advantage was Inter Miami, who, with the arrival of Messi, significantly increased their number of followers on Instagram and, of course, received many mentions as a side effect of the world champion’s tenure.

It must be said that this data was provided by the digital communications consultancy Hauscom, which also revealed that the day when Messi was mentioned the most was July 21, when he made his debut against Cruz Azul. At that time, there were 2.5 million mentions, mostly among men aged 25 to 34. Also, Twitter was the social network where Messi was talked about the most.

After a 4-0 League Cup quarter-final win over Charlotte as a local at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, the team Inter Miami will play the semi-finals of said competition next Tuesday, 15 August.

The Florida team will face the Philadelphia Union, which just beat Queretaro 2-1 and thus secured a pass to this instance. The meeting will take place at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania.