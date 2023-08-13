Step count below 5,000 is still associated with a lower risk of death

August 11, 2023 (Medscape); – Higher steps per day were associated with reduced risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality, with benefit starting at steps above 4000 and 2300, respectively, according to a new meta-analysis.

The more steps, the better: an additional benefit was observed when the number of steps was increased by 500 or 1000.

“One of our main goals was to overcome all inconsistencies in previous studies, where the optimal number of steps per day for health benefits was usually between 6,000 and 10,000.”

“As a preventive cardiologist, I have seen many of my patients get frustrated and say it’s not possible when I told them to take at least 7,000 steps a day to make a lifestyle change,” he said.

“But our study of healthy people, not patients, showed that even lower numbers, say around 4,000, could be associated with a significant reduction in mortality.

“I advise people to start early, be regular and not worry about starting baseline because it’s important to start and it’s important to improve,” he said. “Our study showed that if we increase the number of steps per day, each increase from 500 to 1,000 steps can still be associated with a further 7% to 15% reduction in mortality.”

Study fEuropean Union published online He August 9 in European Journal of Preventive Cardiology .

every move matters

The investigators searched the literature up to June 2022 and selected 17 cohort studies with 226,889 participants and a mean follow-up of 7.1 years for inclusion in the analysis: 10 studies reported all-cause mortality; four reported mortality from cardiovascular disease; and three reported both results.

The average age of the participants was 64.4 years, half of them were women. Daily step count in the included studies was objectively measured for at least 7 consecutive days.

As noted, an increase of 1000 steps was associated with a 15% reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality; an increase of 500 steps was associated with a 7% reduction in cardiovascular mortality.

In the constrained cubic spline model, a non-linear dose-response relationship was observed between step count and CV and all-cause mortality, with progressively decreasing risk of mortality with increasing step count.

Dose-response curves were similar for men and women. However, there was a difference in age: among people aged 60 years and older, the size of the risk reduction was smaller. Among older adults, the risk was reduced by 42% in those who walked 6,000 to 10,000 steps per day, compared with a 49% risk reduction in younger adults who walked 7,000 to 13,000 steps per day.

In both groups, more than 5,000 daily steps resulted in a “significantly” lower risk of all-cause mortality.

An analysis comparing the influence of climate regions on associations showed no significant effect on all-cause mortality. People in all climate zones benefited when their daily step count exceeded ~5500.

Even given the encouraging results of the study, “we know very well that all types of exercise are vital,” Banach said. It’s easier to focus on counting steps because counts can be tracked and calculated using smartwatches, pedometers, and other tools. It also makes it easier to check associations and results for large patient groups.

“But we really shouldn’t focus on one type of exercise, like walking or running,” he said. “We can dance, ride a bike and do many other exercises that touch our hearts.

“We also know that in all these activities, including steps, people have different abilities; for example, some may walk more slowly, others faster and with more intensity.”

Many cardiologists recommend following the European and American physical activity guidelines, which recommend 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of high-intensity aerobic exercise, or an equivalent combination of aerobic exercise, in addition to muscle strengthening exercises. y Moderate and energetic. – Intense aerobic exercise.

Based on the results he’s seeing in patients, he thinks the combined approach is probably best for the heart.

It’s also important, she says, to exercise regularly, which is easier if people enjoy what they’re doing. “It doesn’t matter what type of training you do or you are completely inactive or very active at first, because any improvement, any addition to your baseline will have a health benefit,” he concluded.

Useful Higher Goals

Three experts commented on the study theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology . All noted that the results are consistent with previous studies, that the observational nature of the study is a limitation, and that additional randomized controlled trials are needed to confirm the results.

Evan Britten, MD, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, expressed some additional concerns.

Britain was inmain dressing room A recent study found that the relationship between steps per day and incidence was inverse and linear for obesity, sleep apnea, gastroesophageal reflux disease, and major depressive disorder. A daily step count above 8200 has been associated with protection against occasional illness.

Like Banach, Britten said she would continue to advise following the guidelines for 150 minutes a week of moderate activity. However, he added that while it is reasonable to tell patients that benefits are achieved with less than 10,000 daily steps, “I would not want patients to misunderstand from this study that getting more than 2,330 steps per day is a useful goal. »

Martin Halle, MD, professor at the Department of Prevention and Sports Medicine at the Technical University of Munich, said: “From a clinical, medical and medical point of view, the general population should aim to take 5,000 steps, which is approximately 3 or 4 kilometers. (about 2 miles) of walking, and intensity matters – the faster you go, the better.

“I recommend doing 100 fast steps and 100 slow steps, and then 100 fast steps and 100 slow steps,” said Halle, who was president of the European Association for Preventive Cardiology. This approach not only motivates people, “but they improve their ability to exercise significantly and very quickly, within a few weeks.”

Vice President of the European Society of Cardiology and Editor-in-Chief European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, Massimo Piepoli, MD, agrees that “a little is better than nothing, and more is even better.” This applies to healthy subjects as well as patients with chronic diseases.”

“Five hundred steps is a very short distance (like walking 2 blocks or walking the dog for 10-15 minutes every day),” he said. However, increasing the number of steps in 500-inch steps is associated with a reduction in cardiovascular mortality in both men and women, especially in the elderly.

“We don’t have to rely on expensive gyms,” he added. “But at the same time, we need to live and help build neighborhoods where you can walk in a safe and healthy environment.”