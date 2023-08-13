Stephen King is full of praise for Babylon and says that in 20 years it will be a classic

When it comes to shocking predictions, Stephen King is no stranger to anticipating what the future may hold. This time, the cult author drew attention to the film Babylon (63%), directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva Hernández.

movie from Babylon burst onto the movie scene in 2022, delivering a black period comedy-drama that explored the glamorous yet tumultuous Hollywood of the 1920s. Damien ChazelleKnown for hits such as Whiplash: Music and Obsession (94%), La La Land: A Love Story (92%) and The First Man on the Moon (90%), he brought his unique vision to this story full of ambition and excesses.

Continue reading: Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader criticizes Babylon for its lack of historical documentation

Despite an all-star cast and a director with an extraordinary track record, Babylon it received a polarized response from critics. With a rating of 63 percent tomatoes, the film left a mixed impression on audiences and the industry. Which largely meant that his box office collection did not meet the expectations of Paramount, which invested huge amounts of money in the production of a feature film, which resulted in one of the box office failures of that year.

However, Stephen King, whose horror novels have been adapted into films such as It (Eso) (85%), The Shining (92%) and Misery (89%), giving him legendary status in literature and cinematography, has a different take on film. In a twist on his own stories, King praised Babylon in amazing conditions.

Watch the video

As King himself said, “Maybe that says more about me than the movie, but I think Babylon was absolutely brilliant: wacky, over the top, hilarious, thought-provoking. This may be one of those movies that gets bad reviews and wins “like a classic in 20 years”. In that statement, King seems to envision a future where the film will become a diamond in the rough, polishing over time into a critically acclaimed classic.

Continue reading the story

We also invite you to read: Boogeyman: It’s the creature from the movie that scared Stephen King

plot Babylon delves into 1920s Hollywood, exploring the transition from silent to talkie. Through the ups and downs of many characters, the film exposes the excesses and decadence that defined the era. Hidden criticism of the film industry and the interpretation of stars as margot robie, Brad Pitt AND Diego Calva Hernandez paint a dark and fascinating portrait of this iconic period.

Watch the video

Prediction Stephen King is not only an endorsement of the film, but also a reminder that the history of cinema is full of examples where the initial critical appraisal was not an accurate reflection of the film’s lasting impact. Masterpieces are often rediscovered over time, appreciated by new generations of moviegoers who recognize their genius beyond the limits of their time.

Don’t leave without reading: Babylon: Tobey Maguire reveals why he chose to bring to life the most depraved and disgusting character in history

As King’s statements circulate on social media, only time will tell if the author was right or not. For now, all that remains is to wait, but what better way than to do it with a new movie inspired by the creature that terrified Stephen King. I’m talking about Boogeyman: Your Fear Is Real (77%), the latest production based on one of the American writer’s short stories. Have you seen it yet?

Watch the video