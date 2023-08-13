Steve Martin plans to retire from film and television

Steve Martin plans to retire from film and TV: Bang Showbiz

Steve Martin won’t be looking for another acting job.

The 77-year-old comedian has made great strides in his career and Steve has no plans to appear in other films or television.

Steve, who starred alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez in All There’s Murder in the Building, told The Hollywood Reporter:

“When I finish this TV show, I will not look for others. I’m not going to look for other films. I don’t want to do a cameo. That, oddly enough, is everything.”

Steve feels he works best with a partner and has always enjoyed the experience of working with 73-year-old Martin.

“The first time I hosted the Oscars (in 2001), I remembered standing there alone, behind the curtain, waiting for it to rise. I could not believe it. I was so tense. But when I did it with Alec Baldwin (in 2010), I didn’t stress at all. Thinking about it later, having a partner made me feel comfortable. That’s what made it funny.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Selena praised her “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars.

The brunette beauty was initially looking forward to working with veteran actors but ended up enjoying the experience.

The actress and singer told The Warp:

“Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but then I felt relieved that comedy was in my comfort zone. Anyway, they helped me improve my skills. I hope someday to be as funny as they are. They are very talented at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh, which I deeply admire.”

Selena continued:

“I think comedy comes naturally to me, but it also gives me more confidence to take on other roles that can be very different.”