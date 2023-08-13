Study links youth to mental illness and premature death

A study by the Sanitary Park of Sant Joan de Déu and the Instituto Recerca Sant Joan de Déu (IRSJD) indicates a relationship between a young person (aged 18 to 31) and mental disorder diagnosis and the risk of premature death.





The authors of the study, published in the journal Psychiatry Research, analyzed data from over 500,000 people with mental health problems Servei Català de Salut attended. A team from Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu-IRSJD, consisting of physicians Josep María Aro and Beatriz Olaya, and biostatistician Maria Victoria Moneta, analyzed data from medical records of hospitalized patients and outpatient centers in Catalonia.

Psychosocial factors

The results show that men had a higher risk of premature death than women and that it is higher in younger age groups. “We believe that this gender difference is mainly due to psychosocial factors; Men tend to less consulting with specialist doctors and sharing your mental health problems, because of gender stereotypes and cultural barriers,” Dr. Olaya explained.

The study is the most comprehensive in Southern Europe and not only analyzes data from people diagnosed with severe mental disorders, but also includes data from patients with others, less serious, such as affective or anxiety. The study analyzed data from more than 500,000 people over the age of 18 who visited Servei Català de Salut between January 1, 2005 and December 31, 2016.





The people analyzed were diagnosed with at least one of the following mental health problems: schizophrenia, mood disorder, delusional disorder, psychosis, anxiety, stressadaptive reaction or depression.

The research team noted that premature mortality varied by age: young people (ages 18 to 31) with mental disorders were at higher risk, which could be explained by higher exposure factors such as substance use, impulsive behavior, and suicidal thoughts.

This is the first study conducted on Catalan data in which premature mortality associated with various mental disorders; and thus provides more scientific evidence that strengthens this relationship and provides valuable information for public health systems.

The results also show that in the group of patients with affective disorders such as anxiety or stress, higher mortality than in the major depression group. The study also highlights the importance of taking into account comorbidities or pathologies in people diagnosed with a mental disorder in order to apply a more comprehensive approach.