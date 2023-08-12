Successes and failures in women’s rights

To halt and reverse systematic and persistent gender inequality and discriminatory practices against women in Africa, the African Union (AU) Assembly adopted on July 11, 2003 in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, the Protocol to the African Charter on Man and Peoples. “Rights for women’s rights in Africa.

The Maputo protocol was designed in response to the real situation of women on the continent and came into force two years later to provide solutions that would free women from the crushing weight of a cultural system that disadvantaged them from birth.

It promised to be the most defining, innovative and transformative protocol for the rights of African women. Specific in its focus, broad in scope and unique in its global scope, covering issues such as HIV/AIDS, widowhood rights and access to property inheritance in an unprecedented way.

Twenty years later, the balance sheet offers more legal than real achievements, according to the rights group Equality Now (Igualdad Now).

The adherence to and accountability of the protocol “reflects a generational change over two decades and points to the need for future generations to think about and secure the future of the Maputo Protocol and Solidarity for the Rights of African Women”, Soawr, an abbreviation in English. .

Soawr brings together more than 80 civil society organizations, a pan-African women’s movement that is pushing for the protocol to be ratified by states that have not yet done so, while demanding that governments be held accountable for their actions in favor of women. according to the protocol.

Soura’s efforts managed to keep the protocol on the agenda of AU member states, which had a significant impact as 44 out of 55 African states have ratified or acceded to the Maputo Protocol.

This achievement has turned the protocol into a powerful tool for public education on women’s rights at both the national and grassroots levels.

And this has led to significant progress in national jurisprudence on women’s rights, as well as in the education of women themselves. Through effective public awareness campaigns led by the coalition, previously taboo topics such as sexual and reproductive health rights, female genital mutilation and polygamy have become open and topical issues in a number of countries.

The balance also ensures that, if recognized and endorsed by governments and civil society, the Maputo Protocol can be a powerful tool for change, as it offers women a tool to transform unequal power relations between men and women. gender inequality and oppression of women.

And while women’s rights have come a long way, especially at the legal level, the report highlights that there is still a long way to go and makes specific key recommendations, such as the need to consider the right to abortion and treat each case as established. in the protocol.

Using the Maputo Protocol to protect the reproductive health rights of women and girls will result in Member States repealing laws that conflict with these reproductive health rights.

Two decades later, African women are demanding the widespread implementation of the Maputo Protocol throughout the continent, because so far the legal field has not reached the real field.