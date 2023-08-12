Supertherapy, a treatment that many celebrities have already undergone

In the world of celebrities, there is a constant search for new innovative and effective treatments that help them stay at their best, especially on a physical level. In recent years, there has been a lot of talk about cryotherapy, a treatment used both for various skin diseases and for muscle pain and injury, when patients were exposed to very low temperatures in order to induce a physiological response in the body with a beneficial effect.

However, the whey therapy news has been resonating lately because more and more celebrities such as Kiko Matamoros or Marta Lopez Alamo are undergoing this treatment, popular for its ability to provide hydration, vitamins and other substances that help improve both health and appearance. . However, as with other treatments, there is controversy not only because of its negative effects, but also because some celebrities, such as Kiko Matamoros, have been confirmed to have performed the process at home without visiting a doctor. . beauty salon or medical center.

What is serum therapy?



To understand the reason why some celebrities undergo this type of treatment, it is important to analyze how it works, what benefits it provides, as well as what negative effects it can cause and what to consider. The clinic of aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery of the Kirurgio group of Barcelona guarantees that serum therapy is a treatment that “focuses on the intravenous administration of natural nutrients necessary for life” such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids… which is deficient in the body of the patient .

The main goal pursued by those who undergo serum therapy is “improving well-being, appearance and health”, as well as stimulating various defense mechanisms, detoxifying, regenerating and restoring the body. Thus, we might consider this treatment as a search for a better quality of life.

How is serum therapy applied?



As well emphasized by various studies and clinics, both national and international, serums that are applied to the patient intravenously provide the nutrients needed by the body, with a number of sessions that varies according to the needs of each person. As a general rule, at least two sessions are always recommended, each lasting approximately 40 minutes.

The procedure to be carried out is simple. A preliminary assessment of the patient’s health and lifestyle is carried out so that the doctors indicate the necessary recommendations for the most appropriate treatment for each case. After that, a treatment based on a personalized serum is prescribed and a mixture is prepared, which, after connecting the dropper, is administered. After the process is completed, patients can return to their normal lives.

Benefits and possible risks



Although patients achieve instant energy and well-being with this treatment, whey therapy has also become popular with athletes and athletes as it is an effective way to optimize their physical performance and speed up recovery after intense competition. However, in addition to improving athletic performance, by helping to boost the immune system, it has been shown to improve the ability to recover from infections and common illnesses.

However, it should be borne in mind that the introduction of fluids by intravenous route may pose certain risks to health. In the case of whey therapy, in some cases this can cause an imbalance of fluid and minerals, leading to problems with sugar metabolism. In addition, it has also been proven that liver diseases can develop in the long term (hepatitis, cirrhosis…).

Other negative effects that some physicians have noted is that it can cause allergic reactions because this type of product contains calcium and can cause hypercalcemia when this mineral circulates through the blood rather than through the bones. On the television program “Así es la vida” they interviewed Dr. Dario Fernandez to analyze neurotherapy in detail and confirmed that “it can expose pathologies, fatigue and depression.”

Therefore, in the case of this type of treatment, it is always important to first consult with our doctor and have it performed by qualified specialists.