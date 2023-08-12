Surge in diarrheal disease confirmed – El Diario MX

Jose del Carmen Perales Rodriguez / El Diario Mx

cd. Victoria, Tam.- During the 30th epidemiological week, Tamaulipas recorded a slight increase in the number of cases of acute diarrheal disease (ADD), placing it in eighth place in this indicator, the Federal Directorate General of Epidemiology (DGE) reported.

The report, which covers up to August 7, indicates that in the subject this type of suffering increased by 8.3 percent, and the incidence rate, that is, the number of cases of ADD per thousand children under the age of five, was at 1.3.

DGE clarifies that in the 30th epidemiological week, nine regions of the federation recorded an increase in the number of cases of EDA compared to the previous week.

In this sense, he explained that the eight main ones are: Coahuila 37.5 percent, Jalisco 25, Yucatán 17.4, Colima 12.5, Puebla 11.1, Campeche 10, Veracruz 9.1 and Tamaulipas 8.3 .

He adds that in nine of the 32 regions of the federation, the incidence has increased, cases per thousand children under the age of five, compared with the previous week, and in six of these regions there is more than a five percent increase compared to the average. last five weeks.

In dependence it is indicated that reports of intestinal amoebiasis, shigellosis, typhoid fever, giardiasis, intestinal infections caused by other microorganisms, and vaguely defined infections were accepted for EDA evaluation.

As well as notifications of food poisoning, paratyphoid and other salmonellosis and other intestinal infections caused by protozoa.

At the national level, the DGE concludes, there were 419,991 reported cases up to week 30, representing a 16 percent increase in the number of reported cases of ADD in children under five years of age compared with the same period of the year. .