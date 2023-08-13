Surprise in Athletic’s starting lineup against Real Madrid

Valverde makes a surprise start against Real Madrid. Unai Gomez, the midfielder who played for Athletic Bilbao last season, is in the starting XI at the expense of Sunset. The clash starts at 21:30 under arbitration by Gil Manzano of the Extremeño committee and Melero López of the Andalusian committee in VAR.

Team Bilbao is forming tonight with Unai Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Leku; Ruiz de Galarreta, Vesga; Nico Williams, Unai Gomez, Muniain; and Inaki Williams. Rodiblanca includes Aguirrezabala, Berenguer, Sunset, Guruzeta, Imanol, Villalibre, Ander Herrera, Raul Garcia, Nolascoine, Marton, Adu Ares, Prados. Valverde has Dani Garcia, Erai and Yuri absent due to injuries, and Morcillo due to a technical decision.

The first official eleventh composition of Real Madrid this season consists of: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Chuameni, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrigo. On the merengue bench will be Fran Gonzalez, Lucas Cañizares, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Nacho, Odriozola, Rüdiger, Lucas, Brahim and Joselu.

