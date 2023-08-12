Sydney Sweeney comments on controversy over her mother’s birthday party

Sydney Sweeney answers a controversy over her mother’s birthday party. Credit: Bang Showbiz

Sidney Sweeney says the controversy surrounding her mother’s 60th birthday was full of “misinterpretations.”

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress ended up receiving criticism online for her mother Lisa Mudd’s party, as photos from the celebration showed guests wearing Blue Lives Matter attire and red MAGA-style caps, which were later revealed to read “Let’s Do It”. the sixties are great again.”

Sidney told Variety in an interview conducted ahead of the actress’ strike:

“There were so many misinterpretations. The people in the pictures weren’t even my family. The people who brought the things that bothered people were actually my mom’s friends from Los Angeles who have kids who go to the pride parade and they thought it would be fun to wear because they were going to Idaho.

He also said that his father, Stephen Sweeney, was not at the meeting.

Sydney told the magazine that she has to constantly think about what she says in an interview so that it doesn’t get taken out of context.

“When we have a two-hour conversation and six dates, it’s very difficult to understand the context of what we are talking about and how we are saying it to each other.”

Sydney also revealed that she is trying to get her uncle to stop talking about the news surrounding her, adding:

“I see my uncle commenting on things and I tell him, ‘You have to stop. But it’s very difficult because I grew up in a small town and they don’t take care of everything.”

Sydney also told Variety that she feels responsible for showing her parents that their sacrifices for her career were “worth it.”

The actress has been supported throughout her acting dreams and endless auditions by her mom and dad, who have divorced and filed for bankruptcy, as she pursued her career ambitions.

“My parents sacrificed a lot to support my dream, and in doing so, they lost a lot. I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it.”

When asked if her parents’ sacrifices contributed to her family crises, she replied:

‘I will never know. I think that as a child, as an elder, I feel responsible. They will say no or they will say yes, depending on what kind of fight it is. But I will always feel responsible. But it normal”.