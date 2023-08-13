Sydney Sweeney conquers Los Angeles with an extreme leather look and the mesmerizing effect of her amazing curves

As soon as we saw it Sydney Sweeney’s name was on the guest list events Los Angeles Variety Power of Young Hollywood, we knew that the actress would not let us down. And no, there isn’t.
In a vinyl dress with a deep neckline, the 25-year-old actress who rose to fame with her interpretation in the series Euphoria and it has caused a sensation more than once, showing sculpted abs or obliques, like in a preview of a movie reality, he walked in true style down the immaculate red carpet. A few more steps, which he managed to silence everyone present with the movement of its hypnotic curves.
Which, it should be noted, looked more than emphasized thanks to the tight pattern dress chosen for the occasion. The dress that commanded by the push-up effect it provided in certain areas of her bodywho adopts a good sleeping posture because you are far from being affected, they have been greatly improved. Similarly, the robe had a slit in the front part of the skirt, which was on the left side show off her well-muscled legs.
Sydney Sweeney and her amazing curves in Variety Power of Young Hollywood
As we have already seen in his more than impressive physical transformation, exercise is more than present in the daily life of the acclaimed actress – just remember her intensive fitboxing training to confirm it – a discipline thanks to which the actress managed to show off her chiseled stomach, and at the same time managed to ignite the networks with photos where you can appreciate the firmness of her super strong buttocks.
How to get a firming and push-up effect on the neckline
The already mentioned firmness of these areas was impressive, but without a doubt the push-up effect that her bust wore is the one he returned to catch all eyes. First, it should be noted that while it doesn’t usually top the list for fitness goals – these always do they are usually concentrated in the abdomen and buttocks– It’s not easy to get it. Hence the transparent strips to raise your chest become one of the most repeated purchases.
However, beyond the tight effect the dress had, the upper trains became its greatest allies; They manage to activate the thoracic region. Actually, if you’re wondering mimic that effect as Sydney Sweeney in this torso routine Designed by one of our coaches of the month, Nieves Bolós, you will find it most useful.
Of course, before you start recreating a planned routine on your own, it is important choose good shoes which helps to tread well and thus achieve the expected results. In that sense it Skechers signature model with over 30,000 reviews can be a great option.
Marina Vázquez is a writer, nutrition, mental health and healthy lifestyle expert. There is no recipe that can resist it, especially since it appeared air fryer for your kitchen that lets you cook and create healthier recipes. Now, while finding ideas for healthy desserts to sweeten your day is one of your passions, style isn’t far behind.
A journalist from the Complutense University of Madrid, throughout his career he has been part of many headlines devoted to more stylish topics such as Marie Claire or Vanitatis, where among others he was responsible for writing the latest trends visible in Street style.
He does not miss the latest workouts of celebrities such as Rosalía, Georgina Rodríguez and Penélope Cruz. Well, before sculpted arms, firm legs or a sculpted belly, she needs to know the exercises that improve the figure of celebrities.
Marina Vázquez is one of those who won’t shy away from trying a new beauty product, snacking on the seasons in one afternoon and always in a rush to add another range to her routine, but she arrives just in time.