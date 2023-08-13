Sydney Sweeney conquers Los Angeles with an extreme leather look and the mesmerizing effect of her amazing curves

As soon as we saw it Sydney Sweeney’s name was on the guest list events Los Angeles Variety Power of Young Hollywood, we knew that the actress would not let us down. And no, there isn’t.

In a vinyl dress with a deep neckline, the 25-year-old actress who rose to fame with her interpretation in the series Euphoria and it has caused a sensation more than once, showing sculpted abs or obliques, like in a preview of a movie reality, he walked in true style down the immaculate red carpet. A few more steps, which he managed to silence everyone present with the movement of its hypnotic curves.

Which, it should be noted, looked more than emphasized thanks to the tight pattern dress chosen for the occasion. The dress that commanded by the push-up effect it provided in certain areas of her bodywho adopts a good sleeping posture because you are far from being affected, they have been greatly improved. Similarly, the robe had a slit in the front part of the skirt, which was on the left side show off her well-muscled legs.

As we have already seen in his more than impressive physical transformation, exercise is more than present in the daily life of the acclaimed actress – just remember her intensive fitboxing training to confirm it – a discipline thanks to which the actress managed to show off her chiseled stomach, and at the same time managed to ignite the networks with photos where you can appreciate the firmness of her super strong buttocks.

How to get a firming and push-up effect on the neckline

The already mentioned firmness of these areas was impressive, but without a doubt the push-up effect that her bust wore is the one he returned to catch all eyes. First, it should be noted that while it doesn’t usually top the list for fitness goals – these always do they are usually concentrated in the abdomen and buttocks– It’s not easy to get it. Hence the transparent strips to raise your chest become one of the most repeated purchases.

However, beyond the tight effect the dress had, the upper trains became its greatest allies; They manage to activate the thoracic region. Actually, if you’re wondering mimic that effect as Sydney Sweeney in this torso routine Designed by one of our coaches of the month, Nieves Bolós, you will find it most useful.

Of course, before you start recreating a planned routine on your own, it is important choose good shoes which helps to tread well and thus achieve the expected results. In that sense it Skechers signature model with over 30,000 reviews can be a great option.

