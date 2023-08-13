Sydney Sweeney is the new Spider-Woman.

If you are a fan Sydney Sweeney but we also have great news about Spider-Man, because the actress who excelled in Euphoria and Reality, will be Spider-Woman in the new Marvel film Madame Web.

Good news Fans and critics are somewhat anticipating but especially eager to see him take on the role.

For her part, the 25-year-old actress said she’s excited to take on this new challenge that could catapult her to the big screen.

“Of course I had hallucinations,” he told Variety.

He explained that before filming visited a comic book store to buy all copies featuring Julia Carpenter, Spider-Woman.to soak up the character.

But Sweeney is not the only actress who dares to plunge into the world of superheroes, because the role of Cassandra Webb “Madame Web” went to none other than Dakota Johnson, the star of “50 Shades of Grey.”

No doubt with this cast Marvel is promising a new production, which Sidney Sweeney also confirmed.

“I think it’s different from what people expect from a superhero movie,” he hinted.

When asked if her character would play a more prominent role in the Marvel Studios story, the actress left it all to the imagination, meanwhile, was said to be more than ready to win the hearts of lovers of the comic world.

A Marvel movie co-produced with Sony Pictures.It will hit theaters on February 15, 2024.