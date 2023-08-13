Sydney Sweeney says she feels “beaten” by all the rumors surrounding her

(CNN) “Sydney Sweeney is aware of the rumors about her and admits that sometimes things get to her.

“I get beaten up sometimes because of it,” the Euphoria actress, who is also working on a Barbarella reboot, told Variety. The statements were made on the cover of Variety magazine published on Wednesday. “It’s hard to sit and watch without being able to defend yourself.”

Sweeney had to deal with rumors about his family’s politics and allegations that he was having an affair with Glen Powell, a co-star from Everyone But You.

He is also aware that his own words can backfire, saying that it can be difficult to give individual quotes a larger context.

“When we’re having a two-hour conversation and there are six dates in it, it’s so hard to understand the context of what we’re talking about and how we’re saying it,” she told the publication. .

In 2022, Sweeney hosted a birthday party for his mother and photos showed the guests wearing what appeared to be Blue Lives Matter clothes and red MAGA hats, later revealed to have the words “Make Sixty Great Again”.

The actress said of the reaction this week: “There have been so many misinterpretations. The people in the photos weren’t even my family. The people who brought up the things people were upset about were actually my mom’s friends in Los Angeles. They have kids who were in the Pride Parade and thought it would be fun to take them because they were coming to Idaho.”

And about the hype surrounding Powell, which began when she and her co-star unveiled their new film “Anyone But You” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas earlier this year, she simply commented, “It’s a romantic comedy.”

“That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t care. We have a great time together and respect each other a lot; he works hard and so do I. “We talk all the time like, ‘This is great fun.’

