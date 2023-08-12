Symptoms that may indicate that you have cystitis

One of the most common and annoying urinary tract infections is cystitis. Those who have this disease suffer from inflammation of the bladder due to infection by bacteria that enter through the urethra into the urinary tract.

People with a vagina and vulva are at greater risk for this health problem due to the anatomy surrounding the genital area. Women have a shorter urethra, which shortens the distance bacteria travel to reach the bladder.

According to the materials of the specialized site Mayo Clinicbacteria coli This is the main cause of cystitis. Although it is not a serious condition, there are rarer cases where a bacterial infection progresses to kidneysaffecting his work.

What are the symptoms of cystitis?

Among the symptoms that can warn against cystitis are discomfort when urinating, burning And pain. However, there are other indicators that you should pay attention to, namely:

Frequent urination in small portions

Blood in the urine (hematuria)

Urgent and persistent need to urinate

Burning sensation when urinating

Cloudy urine with a strong odor

Feeling of pressure in the lower abdomen

pelvic discomfort

low fever

Similarly, a person can have any bacterial infection, such as tremor, fever, fatigue and/or loss of energy. Given these signs, a urinalysis is recommended to rule out intestinal bacteria.

Cystitis can also occur due to complications from another underlying disease, as well as reactions to certain medications, use of spermicidal gels, or long-term use of a catheter.

Risk factors and prevention

The presence of bacteria is the most common cause of cystitis, so it is usually treated with antibiotics. However, there are others Factors that increase the risk of urinary tract infection.

Excess moisture in the genitals, poor or too much hygiene, certain types of birth control such as the diaphragm, hormonal changes associated with pregnancy or menopause, and the transmission of bacteria through intercourse.

Some recommendations for the prevention of cystitis:

Try not to resist the urge to go to the toilet when you feel the need to urinate.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water.

Urination after intercourse.

Take a shower instead of a bath.

Minimize douches, sprays, or powders in the genital area.

Wipe from front to back when going to the toilet.

This article is intended to provide information and is not intended to provide medical advice or solutions. Always check with your doctor or specialist if you have questions about your health or before starting treatment.

