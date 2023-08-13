“Tanya Herrera, wonderful nurse caring for neurological patients and speaking like a patient”

New and exciting Gossip in which public health expert Joan Carles March talks to this impressive woman and excellent health professional, president of SEDENE and migraine patient. Don’t miss it.
Indie Granada
Tanya Herrera talks to Joan Carles March in the new Gossip.
TO Tanya Herrera, a nurse, Sedene scholar and migraine patient, I’ve known her for a long time. In particular, she is a nurse in the outpatient department of neurology in Osakidze. She works as a nurse at the General Neurological Outpatient Clinic at Donostia University Hospital. She is President of SEDENE (Spanish Society of Neurological Nurses) and Public Relations Officer. Here in our TALK, we can get to know her a little better.
Your activity is very important. Always aware of everyone and everyone. Always takes care of patients. I always try to be better. I remember during self-isolation he said: “Anyone want a virtual #hug? I send you big hugs and lots of positive energy.” And I also remember his comment about pets: “Hey, how I like it crossover and I almost missed it. It brings me everything. She is from our family. It gives me strength and affection and a lot of licking. Thanks to #ffpatient and #MascotaStyle for giving them the lead. How beautiful.” That is your attitude.
The last time we met in person was in Jaen, at the SEDENE Patient Congress. She was an excellent hostess, attentive to patients and communities, helping both. always waiting
Tanya talks about #Alzheimer’s, that it’s not just memory loss.
He says that this disease is a lot +:
⁃ This is a conduct disorder.
⁃ This is a personality change.
⁃ This is the suffering of the educator
It’s important to do projects that excite you and also create the illusion in others. Contribute to a society full of motivation. This is not only a win for us, but also something that benefits others.
And as for his migraine, which he suffers from, he is engaged in activities to help other patients. For example, he talks about #migracomic and remembers important things that fill him with energy and motivation. And about this he writes:
1.- What at first seems like a dream, madness, illusion, with difficulty and perseverance can become a reality.
2.- It is very important to surround yourself with a good team, and with colleagues like Eulalia Gine-Cipres, everything is easier. Energy and good work that is contagious and drives you forward.
3.- It’s important to do projects that excite you and also create the illusion in others. Contribute to a society full of motivation. This is not only a win for us, but also something that benefits others.
4. It is important that the project does not have an end, but continues to develop and has a certain continuity.
It’s his ATTITUDE and his way of doing things. All this and much more tells us our CONVERSATION.
We invite you to listen to the new Habladurías, in which Joan Carles March talks with Tania Herrera:
