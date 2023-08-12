Taylor Swift announces “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” during her Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift ended the US leg of her popular Eras tour in Los Angeles in 2023 with a bang, announcing the fourth release of her album re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”.

After playing a few songs from his “1989” concert, the pop superstar took center stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and told the audience that he was working on something big.

“Instead of telling you, we’re just going to show it to you,” she told the crowd as a screen lit up behind her that read “1989 (Taylor’s Version) Coming October 27!” as the singer cheered.

Swift released her re-recording of “Speak Now” last month and shortly thereafter held the record for most #1 chart-topping albums in history. The “Taylor’s Version” albums originated from the purchase and subsequent sale of her early catalog by music manager Scooter Braun.

In addition to some news, over the course of more than three hours at SoFi Stadium, Swift presented fans with a plethora of songs spanning her entire career, something that was less of a greatest hits compilation and more of a live celebration. artist at the peak of popularity.

The ground seemed to shake at the rapturous sound of 70,000 fans singing their hits and b-sides. Swift took over the stadium filled with fans in dresses reminiscent of Swift’s different eras: pink for her 2019 album Lover, black leather and snakeskin for 2017’s Reputation, sequins and flared skirts for 1989 by 2014, etc. d.).

In a summer filled with superstar tours celebrating major new releases such as Beyoncé’s extraordinary Renaissance World Tour and Drake’s 56-day It Was All a Blur tour, Swift’s Eras Tour proudly stands out among them.