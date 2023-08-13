Taylor Swift Boosts Silicon Valley Economy by $33 Million

Swift or not, pop star Taylor Swift is undeniably a money magnet, and the new financial figures show a significant boost to the Silicon Valley economy following the artist’s two-day stop at Levy Stadium.

Dan Rusher, president of Sports Economics, LLC, which analyzes the sports events and concerts business, told the San José Spotlight that the stadium was filled with 60,000 swifts on July 28 and 29 during the Swift Eras Tour.

Rusher said that 70% of the attendees were outsiders, more than the average of 50-65% of the attendees that Levi’s Stadium typically visits. Speed ​​travelers spent $19 million on accommodation, food and entertainment in Santa Clara County through the pop star’s tour stop, he said, who was already spending thousands of dollars on tickets from time to time.

“This results in a total economic impact of approximately $33.5 million,” Rusher told the San José Spotlight. “This money is spent in the city over time, and it usually takes several months.”

swifts spend 20-25% more per day and 20% more concert zone stays than other fans across the country, Rusher said. But even the 11-time Grammy winner doesn’t have the financial boost that the Super Bowl would have, about $240 million when it was held at Levi’s Stadium in 2016, which will return to the home of the 49ers in 2026.

“Multi-day events tend to have the most economic impact,” said Rusher, who regularly works with Levi’s Stadium to determine the economic impact of his events. “A (Taylor Swift) concert would be the best concert I’ve ever seen.”

The City of Santa Clara, under Mayor Lisa Gillmore, had a contentious relationship with the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium.

For years, Gillmore and his allies have waged war on the 49ers, including litigation over the team’s rent hikes and financial oversight, stripping them of their right to run the stadium, and imposing curfews to manipulate neighbors’ noise complaints. The curfew requires the stadium to shut down at 10:00 pm on weekdays and 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 49ers said the curfew cost millions of dollars in revenue and high-profile actions like Ed Sheeran to get rid of Santa Clara entirely. In a split vote, Santa Clara politicians in late 2021 decided to allow five weekday curfew extensions to 11 p.m. per year for non-NFL events.

Swift’s concert on both nights passed through the stadium’s curfew, as did her subsequent fireworks display.

Rich Robinson, Santa Clara’s longtime political consultant, said the city should be celebrating the financial success of concerts like Swift’s, not complaining about the curfew.

“Taylor Swift was appointed mayor for one day, I think a lot of people would prefer that she stay (longer),” Robinson said. “At the end of the day, the city of Santa Clara makes money from this place, and everyone should understand that.”

The city has confirmed that Santa Clara will issue $2,000 in permit violation tickets to Pyrotek Special Effects, Inc., Swift pyrotechnics experts.

“A woman has given Second Harvest food bank enough money to feed 500,000 people for a year and is about to be fined for fireworks. Are you kidding me? Robinson said. – Sounds outrageous… fireworks in this stadium every week with the Niners. What is the problem?

Contact Ben Irwin by phone (email protected) or follow @B1rwin on Twitter.