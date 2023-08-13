Taylor Swift dominates the list of nominees (and a new performer is nominated in the featherweight division!)

we already have Full list of 2023 VMA nomineesthat celebrate September 12th in New Jersey. Hold on tight because the two biggest categories are dominated by women.

MTV Video Music Awards 2023 Broadcast in over 150 countries, they will celebrate the best of music and video with unforgettable performances, epic performances and performances from the biggest music stars.

Women dominate major categories

Category best artist of the year was introduced only in 2017. Now, at the VMAs 2023, for the first time in history there are all the women nominated: Beyoncé, Dodja Cat, Karol G, Shakira, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift..

This is also the first time that two nominees represent the world of Latin American music (Karol G and Shakira). Last year, the genre’s first nominee was Bad Bunny, who won the award.

However, who tops the list of nominees for the VMAs 2023 is Taylor Swift. will fight for eight awards thanks to “Anti Hero” including: Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction (yes, Tay nominated), Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, and Best Editing.

follows him SZAwho has six nominations, including Video and Song of the Year, Best R&B, Direction, Art Direction and Editing. No, no matter what, she wasn’t nominated for Artist of the Year.

Thus the most nominated stars Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smithfive nominations each.

Featherweight nominated for the first time at the 2023 VMAs.

This year, 35 people have been nominated for this award for the first time, including Kim Petras, Ice Spice, Rema, and more.

Featherweight nominated for VMA 2023 in category best new artistwhere he competes against GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, PinkPantheress and Reneé Rapp.

He is also nominated for Best Latin Video for “Ella baila sola” with Eslabón Armado. Despite the song’s success, it doesn’t come easy for her as she competes with Anitta, Bad Bunny (nominated 2 times), Karol G, Shakira and Rosalia.

Now Yes: Full List of VMA 2023 Nominees

video of the year

• “Attention” – Doja Cat

• “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus

• “Super Freaky Girl” – Nicki Minaj

• Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

• “Wicked” – Sam Smith and Kim Petras

• “Kill Bill” – SZA

• “Antihero” Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

• beyoncé

• Doja Cat

• Carol G.

• Nicki Minaj

• Shakira

• Taylor Swift

song of the year

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

• Rema and Selena Gomez – Take It Easy

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

• Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

• SZA – “Kill Bill”

• Taylor Swift – “Antihero”



best new artist

• Glorilla

• ice spice

• potassium

• A light weight

• Pink Pantessa

• Rene Rapp

best cooperation

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Fine (Blue)”

• Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (Happier Song)”

• Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

• Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

• Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• Rema and Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

best pop video

• Demi Lovato – “Pig”

• Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (from the Barbie album)”

• Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

• Pink – “Trust Fall”

• Taylor Swift – “Antihero”

best hip hop video

•Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

• DJ Khaled ft. Drake and Lil Baby – “Lost”

• Glorilla and Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”

• Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

• Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nikto”

• Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Best R&B Video

• Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Day – “Stay”

• Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How It Feels”

• Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• SZA – “Shirt”

• Tusii – “Favorite Song”

• Yung Blue and Nicki Minaj – “Love on the Way”

best alternative video

• Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Day – “Stay”

• Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How It Feels”

• Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd, 21 Savage & Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• SZA – “Shirt”

• Tusii – “Favorite Song”

• Yung Blue and Nicki Minaj – “Love on the Way”

best rock video

• Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

• Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

• Maneskin – “The Loneliest”

• Metallica – Lux Eterna

• Muse – “You make me feel like it’s Halloween”

best latin video

• Anitta – “Funk Rave”

• Bad Bunny – “Where Does She Go”

• Armed Link Featherweight – “She Dances Alone”

• Frontera Bad Bunny Group – “x100to”

• Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”

• Rosalia – “Fire”

• Shakira – “Acrostic”

best kpop video

• espa – “Girls”

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Poison”

• Fifty-fifty – “Cupid”

• Seventeen – “Super”

• Stray Kids – “S-Class”

• TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

best afrobeat video

• Ira Starr – “Rush”

• Burna Boy – “That’s a Lot”

• Davido ft. Musa Keyes – “Unavailable”

• Fireboy DML and Asaka – “Bandana”

• Libyan – “People”

• Rema and Selena Gomez – Take It Easy

• Wizkid featuring Ira Starr – “2 Sugar”

Video for good

• Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

• Bad Bunny – “Eclipse – People Live Here”

• Demi Lovato – “Pig”

• Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

• Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

• Maluma – “Queen”

Push Performance of the Year

• August 2022: Bold Santana – “Prey”

• September 2022: Steven Sanchez – “Before I Found You”

• October 2022: JVKE Golden Hour

• November 2022: Flo Milli – “Vanity”

• December 2022: Rene Rupp – Colorado

• January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”

• February 2023: Armani White – Goat

• March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky is so hot”

• April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

• May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

• June 2023: FLO – Losing You

• July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “This Part”

Here you can vote for these VMA 2023 categories. You only need to sign in with your Google account.

2023 VMA Technical Category Nominees

As you know, the special feature of this ceremony is the awarding of the best music videos. Therefore, many of the categories are for technical details such as editing, art, design, and more.

Note: The public can NOT vote in these categories.

best cinematography

Adele – “I drink wine”

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover”

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Antihero”

best direction

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake – “Retreat”

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me

Megan Thee Stallion – “She”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Antihero”

best art direction

Boygenius – “Film”

Blackpink – “Pink Poison”

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Lana Del Rey ft. John Baptiste – “Candy Necklace”

Megan Thee Stallion – “She”

SZA – “Shirt”

best visual effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love from the Other Side”

Harry Styles – “Sushi Music”

Melanie Martinez – The Void

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Taylor Swift – “Antihero”

best choreography

Blackpink – “Pink Poison”

Dua Lipa – Dance All Night

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”

Megan Thee Stallion – “She”

Panic! at the disco – “Middle Gap”

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”

best montage