Taylor Swift may appear in Deadpool 3 and be a mutant

Deadpool 3 strengthened as the most anticipated premiere of Marvel Studiosin large part because it represents the Fox characters now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing back Ryan Reynolds as an antihero and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine once again.

Now new rumors suggest that the singer Taylor Swift will have a cameo role on the tape and will give life to a peculiar mutant.

Taylor Swift becomes Dazzling

Since 2022, there have been reports that Ryan Reynolds would like Taylor Swift to star in a movie, as over the years, a good friendship has developed between the two celebrities. Although at the time it was speculated that Swift could play ladypoolNow there is talk that the singer will Dazzling.

This makes absolute sense, since Dazzler a mutant capable of converting vibrations into lightand one of his most notable accessories is the microphone you are using.

It’s all a rumor at the moment, but with the amount of praise Ryan Reynolds has given the actress, coupled with the fact that Blake Lively, his wife, and their daughters are fans of the Midnight translator, this rumor is getting even more popular. force. .

Deadpool 3 has been suspended indefinitely

While Taylor fans are celebrating this rumor, we’ll have to wait a long time to find out if it’s true or not, as a Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike paralyzed the industry and Disney has already excluded Deadpool 3 from the list of upcoming releases.and so far only Miracles remains scheduled for November 10, 2023. @mundiario

