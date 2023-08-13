Taylor Swift will be part of Deadpool 3 and will be the new mutant, UCM, Marvel, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman.

The iconic American singer will have a special role that is very reminiscent of her lifestyle for the new UCM tape. What are we talking about?

Taylor Swift will have an interesting cameo in Deadpool 3.

After all the excitement that caused the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the third part of “Deadpool”, the film positions itself as one of the most anticipated releases from Marvel Studios. It was for nothing less because the previous two Big Mouth Mercenary installments were well received by fans so it couldn’t disappoint with this upcoming film.

That’s why, added to the well-remembered X-men member Fox, surprises won’t be long in coming, for this reason, another important star will be considered join the UCM franchise and it will be nothing more and nothing less than Taylor Swiefm. What role could this have? Here we will tell you everything.

Taylor Swift to be part of Deadpool 3

These messages have become more relevant in recent days, with various North American media such as FandomWire noting that Shake it off translator will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.through a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3.

Fans have even learned some of the clues that Ryan Reynolds himself would have left behind, just as he explicitly stated in 2022 that he wanted Taylor to be part of the tape: “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for this woman. she geneio,” he explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time.

After that, another piece of evidence circulates online – a photo of the artist in an anti-hero costume, and, according to Reynolds, it was he who lent her a costume for Halloween, for which many felt that this confidence would make us see her in the next issue.

Taylor Swift will be an amazing mutant

As if that wasn’t enough, the rumors indicate that the American celebrity won’t have a big role, and just like brad pitt in the sequelit would only take a few minutes to make a cameo but give life to a mutant.

This it will be Dazzler, a superheroine who can transform vibrations into light.as well as her singing ability. She dresses psychedelically, in the same style as the music stars of the 70s, one of her most striking accessories is a microphone, which she uses to demonstrate her characteristic gift.

Nothing has been said at the moment, but given the good relationship between Reynolds and Swift, everything would point to their presence in the film. Are you ready to see it?