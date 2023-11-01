Tekken 8 will add Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch and Devil Jin to the cast

Bandai Namco Entertainment shared a new trailer revealing four more playable characters in Tekken 8 – Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, and Devil Jin.

At the end of the trailer, we can also see that on the 2nd and 12th of November, two other characters will join the list of fighters.

In the description of Tekken 8 we can read:

Get ready for the next chapter in the legendary fighting game series, Tekken 8.

• 32 fighters for a new generation

Completely redesigned character looks. The elaborate, highly detailed models created from scratch and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of next-generation hardware while adding new weight and atmosphere to classic TEKKEN battles. Vivid environments and destructible scenes combine to create a stunning sense of immersion, providing the ultimate gaming experience.

• New game, new rivalry

Fist Meets Fate in Tekken 8. With the record for the longest storyline in video game history, the TEKKEN series begins a new chapter in which TEKKEN 8 continues the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines, and the brutal confrontations and grudges between father and son, 6 months after the end of the last tournament. The story of Jin Kazama’s growth and determination marks a new chapter in this timeless saga.

• Spectacular and exciting battles that embody Aggression and Destruction

The new battle system, Heat, enhances the aggressive nature of battles while maintaining the unique gameplay feel and tactics of the TEKKEN series. The intensity of the battles increases greatly with the destructible scenarios. Launching a super maneuver like Rage Arts will certainly fascinate both players and spectators. All these powerful mechanics come together to make TEKKEN 8 the most exciting chapter in the series to date!

• Enjoy your Tekken life!

In Arcade Quest, the new single-player mode, create your unique avatar and embrace your new TEKKEN life. Battle a wide variety of arcade-style rivals as the story unfolds, and learn to master TEKKEN 8’s basic maneuvers and practical skills. Unlock a variety of customization items for characters and avatars as you progress.

Tekken 8 will be released for PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series and PC (Steam) on January 26, 2024.

Read more::Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising beta test will be available to the public in November

Read more:: QUByte Connect 2023: Top Racer Collection arrives in January, VISCO Collection available and more