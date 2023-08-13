Ten Hag changes everything in Manchester, and Guardiola can smell it: Erling Haaland has a rival









Eric Ten Hag joins Manchester United put an end to the darkness of the age post ferguson. The Red Devils have chosen a stable and long-term project with a coach like the Dutchman who patiently predicts very good results. Something that with the facelift he gave his team in this transfer market could start showing up giving a fight Manchesterwhich in recent years dominated both Manchester and the Premier League.

Manchester will be the battlefield

Mancunian city home to the two largest in England. For his part, he combined the greatest team in the history of English football, and City Today it is the best team in the world. And that’s something though so far It’s a showdown between past and present, with all indications that United and City will go head-to-head this year.. with recent fred salepractically sure departure of Harry Maguire and already confirmed De Gea and Phil Jones eliminatedthe red devils say goodbye to the past and greet the future with new signings Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hoylundthus forming a formidable team in Premier League.

Duel Haaland

Besides, as if that wasn’t enough, the Manchester derby gives us the opportunity to see the clash between Erling Haaland and his alleged clone. Hoylund always been known as the other Haaland, so it will be a key duel for the interests of both teams. And the fact is that, despite the fact that the Norwegian is clearly superior to others, it is important that, without a Danish colleague, he does the same, scoring goals that match what he was paid for. 75 million euros. However, it remains to be seen how he will recover from the injury. As we already have in the case of Don Balon, the Dane could miss at least the first two games of the season if the injury that has been bothering him doesn’t get worse. Old Trafford.

So, with the new Manchester United already underway It’s time to storm the throne Pep Guardiola and the cityin the season that should serve Red Devil, complete their exit from hell, a place they must not return to if they abide by He bets on Ten Hag, who has shown so far that he knows exactly what he’s doing with his team.