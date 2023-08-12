Tenderness and Samurai at the Laurentian Festival

The festivities in Huesca are considered a national interest. They are celebrating San Lorenzo and of course the bulls are on their program. In fact, these festivities revolve around bullfights, which are advertised at bus stops, on billboards in almost all bars and shops, on vehicles that drive through the streets … An area that can accommodate about 5555 souls in the provincial capital is only 50,000 residents, and young people have a great time on sun loungers, where the atmosphere is like in Sanfermina, but with green scarves.

The main concerts take place in the Palais des Congrès, on a large stage built into the building but open to the outside like a large balcony. There, on Thursday, in San Lorenzo, on the big day of the Huesca celebration, Lola Indigo was going to perform, who will be in Bilbao at the Semana Grande on the same night as Vanesa Martin (who would you go to see if you had to choose, dear readers???), but their show was suspended, the stage was set, and the esplanade was filled with children, so that their rows became impenetrable. A woman from Madrid claims that the giant screen was late, but the fact is that they kept us waiting like cattle and did not report anything for an hour and a quarter. They said that they announced the suspension of the networks of the City Council, but there was no Internet on the square at that time!

On Friday, the same square seemed empty compared to the crowd caused by Lola Indigo’s canceled concert. Samurai and Cariño, the rather artificial female products of national commercial indie pop, performed, and drew much smaller audiences. Fourth part? The fact is that we were able to see them without any hassle and standing in front of the stage, and two groups (each quartet) put on green handkerchiefs identifying San Lorenzo (the undersigned also, because whoever does not wear it gives a note) , they judged a ’90s-influenced repertoire in front of respectable, eminently feminine (at least in front, where girls were the vast majority).

Both quartets had drummers and showed great technical inexperience (in the case of Samu and his family, who were tempered by an abundance of pre-recorded ones), populist inquiries about Lawrence’s festivities, children calling Samurai “queen” and Cariño “beautiful”. Samura had the whole esplanade duck down and chant Phyto’s version, and Cariño waved his arms, and the stage was too big for both groups, not only because of that great backlighting, but also because of the lack of front lights to better illuminate the action.



We have already seen both groups in Bilbao, each at least once under the BBK Live brand. Samurai in Hirian de Santutxu in 2022, who already has a date booked at Fever, in the Blue Room, for November 24th. On Friday in Huesca, very nervous and talkative, she gave a concert of about 17 songs (some seemed to be combined) in 73 minutes, which overused playback, pre-recorded and, in the end, were very hard to hear: the guitar did not sound. (with Quique not even playing anyway), the bass could be heard when the bassist was on the keys, the drummer played the percussion (the best of the four, you know), and the leader probably didn’t sing the whole last song.

Very 90s, like Dover and Garbage, with a focus on the stadium epic, pain and sacrifice in the lyrics (Cariño are more playful, although they talk about a broken heart, irony prevails, like Woody Allen), sometimes ads like LODVG and once a trace of The The Weeknd as an indie Rosalene on some songs and shooting Amaral for a few verses, his most famous songs were cover versions of “The Principle of Something” La La Love You (released as a single this year) and “The Fish Lives Through the Mouth ‘Fito and Fitipaldi, ‘a song known throughout Spain, it is a national treasure’, he presented it like that and asked the people for cooperation through the little cries of jevilones. Ah, the Samurai interrupted the opening concert to approach a local woman, dear Araceli, so that she could tell him the significance of the Huesca festivities.

In comparison, Cariño, also from Madrid (well, that’s their base of operations), left a much better impression, although their start was weak, weak, very hesitant due to alleged technical problems, and the fact is that they touched almost everything. They acted as headliners, which was noticeable, firstly, because a larger and tighter crowd gathered in front of the grand stage, and secondly, because almost all of their songs were sung, only 17 in 56 minutes, fortunately, in gradation.

In July they were at the Sónica de Castro Urdiales festival, but we saw them at BBK Live in 2022, on the main stage! And then they talked a lot more and even made us laugh. Women from Cordovan, Tenerife and Madrid, who met through a unisex girl dating network, are now supported by a drummer and their songbook sounds more energetic, although not quite taken off by their aforementioned instrumental inexperience, which they managed to convey, first of all, punk-pop from the Fresones Rebeldes school, one of their recognized influences, in compositions such as “Mierda seca” (the one where you are bad), “Canción de pop de amor” (the one where I like you very much) or both The last cool ‘I still remember everything (I already experienced this story, and even if it were not with you, I already know the end, and I will cry) and ‘If you want’ (if you want, you can stay with me on all life).

There were other tracks on a different wavelength, from arctic ballads to shoegaze storms, as well as a couple of sticky, playful techno numbers: “Bisexual” (the one where I like girls) and “Tamagotchi”, both without a drummer.

In general, the composition, a rather weak duet for the scene, which was gigantic for them. In the underwhelming mainstream Bilbao festivities, everything has more influence, and even an indie concert has slipped into Abandoibarra: Laurie Meyers, who are professionals with years of experience.