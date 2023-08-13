The 10 best movies about serial killers, ranked from worst to best

We make a selection of the 10 best movies about Serial killers from the history of cinema. We also sort them from worst to best IMDb and where to watch them online. Which one do you prefer? Are you missing something important?

Tucker and Dale vs Evil saw American psycho cape of terror Halloween night zodiac hunter’s night Psychosis Seven (Se7en) Silence of the lambs

Tucker and Dale vs Evil

Platform: Movistar+

Duration: 1 hour and 29 minutes

Directed by Eli Craig

Year 2010

IMDb rating: 7.5

Starring Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden AND Jesse Moss. It is an American horror, comedy, feature film, written and directed by Eli Craig. The plot revolves around a group of young college students who go camping in the woods and discover two mysterious residents who look like psychopaths from horror movies. But they’re just not Big food AND start doingtwo friends who cannot avoid being mistaken for dangerous homicidal maniacs.

saw

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 43 minutes

Directed by James Wan

Year: 2004

IMDb rating: 7.6

Starring Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, Tobin Bell, Ken Leung, Makenzie Vega, Shawnee Smith, Dina Meyer Telechobis, Jenni Langusa AND Leigh Whannel. It started with a budget of approx $1.2 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $103 million. It is a horror and adventure film directed by the creator James Wanwith a screenplay written by himself in collaboration with Leigh WhannelHe. This is the first installment of the film series. saw. It was first released in Sundance Film Festival in January 2003, and was distributed worldwide a year later.

American psycho

Platform: Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and AppleTV

Duration: 1 hour and 42 minutes

Directed by Mary Harron

Year 2000

IMDb rating: 7.6

Starring Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Samantha Mathis, Matt Ross, Bill Sage, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Seymour, Justin Theroux, Guinevere Turner AND Reese Witherspoon. It started with a budget of approx $7 million and earned more than $34 million. It is a horror and dark humor directed by Maria Harron and based on the novel by Fr Bret Easton Ellis. Did you know that in the beginning Lion Gate took over the film’s worldwide distribution 3 years after its release and temporarily replaced it Maria Harron and a hero Christian Bale? Instead, they proposed Oliver Stone as director and Leonardo Dicaprio playing the role of a leader Patrick Bateman.

cloak of fear

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar+, Tivify, Skyshowtime, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Year: 1991

IMDb rating: 7.3

Starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Juliette Lewis AND joe don baker. It started with a budget of approx $35 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $182 million. This is a movie directed by Martin Scorsese from a script written by Wesley Strick. It is a remake of the 1962 film of the same name, which was based on the 1957 novel. Executionersscenario John D MacDonald.

Halloween night

Platform: Filmin, MGM and Cultpix

Duration: 1 hour and 32 minutes

Directed by John Carpenter

Year: 1978

IMDb rating: 7.7

Starring Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, PJ Soles AND Nancy Loomis. This is the first film that gave rise to a long-running series that by 2020 had no more and no less than 7 sequels and 2 reboots. Produced on an estimated budget $300,000, the tape grossed worldwide $70 million thus being its influence and support for its complete success.

zodiac

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, Chili, Amazon Videos, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Directed by David Fincher

Year 2007

IMDb rating: 7.7

Production and screenplay based on real events described in the book written by Robert Graysmith (1986). Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo AND Robert Downey Jr. Reviews for the film were generally positive. They underlined the scenario, the direction implemented by David Fincher and hero performances. He received several nominations and nominations – on the other hand, not for the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs -. However, we emphasize the award for the best director, which he won David Fincher including Dublin Film Critics Circle. With an estimated budget of approx $65 million, zodiac has been raised all over the world $84.7 million.

hunter’s night

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 33 minutes

Directed by Charles Laughton

Year: 1955

IMDb rating: 8.0

Starring Robert Mitchum, Billy Chapin, Sally Ann Bruce, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish, Peter Graves, Evely Varden AND James Gleason. It started with a budget of approx $795,000. It is an American feature film directed by a filmmaker Charles Laughton. The screenplay is inspired by the homonymous novel entitled Davis Grubbwhich was published in 1953. The plot of the film takes us in Great Depression. Ben Harper He’s in prison for the assault and murder of two men. Before going to prison, he hides the money in a doll that his daughter is playing with Pearl with the second son Janwhom he makes to swear never to say anything.

Psychosis

Platform: Filmin, SkyShowtime, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Year: 1960

IMDb rating: 8.5

Psycho is based on the novel Robert Bloch from 1959, which in turn is based on the story of In the border known as “the butcher of the plain“. Highlight photos he had a contract where he was shooting a movie entitled Alfred Hitchcock. However, he refused funding Psychosis considering a novel Bloch disgusting. Alfred Hitchcockwith no other interested study, he had to go to Shamley Productions. It is still so popular that it already has 3 sequels, a remake and a series (Bates Motel).

Seven (Se7en)

Platform: Netflix, HBO, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

Year: 1995

Director: David Fincher

IMDb rating: 8.6

Starring Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow AND Kevin Spacey. The feature film had a budget of approx $33 million and managed to collect worldwide over $327 million. In the awards and distinctions section, we distinguish the nomination for the best original screenplay in the competition BAFTA. Like anecdotes and trivia, you knew it Al Pacino AND William Hurt These were the manufacturer’s first options New line cinema play the role of a detective William Somerset? AND Denzel Washington he was the first choice for the detective role David Mills? who wished he was Sylvester Stallone who turned down the role as David Mills.

Silence of the lambs

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Microsoft Store

Duration: 1 hour and 59 minutes

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Year: 1991

IMDb rating: 8.6

Starring Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Scott Glenn AND Anthony recovered. It started with a budget of approx $19 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $272 million. In the section of awards and distinctions, we distinguish, among others: 5 Oscars in the categories of best film, best adapted screenplay, best director, best actor for the role Hannibal Lecter interpreted by Anthony Hopkins and finally Best Actress in a Leading Role Jodi Foster. In addition, he managed to win 4 Saturn Awards -and several other nominations, among which we single out the best actress Jodi Foster– and 2 prizes BAFTA in the Best Actress category Jodi Foster and best actor for Anthony Hopkins.

This may interest you…

The 10 best Sean Penn movies ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online

The 10 best Michael Keaton movies and TV shows ordered from worst to best

The 10 best Robert Pattinson movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb

Kathryn Bigelow’s top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb

Top 10 movies about possessions and exorcisms