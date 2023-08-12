The 1975 faces a million dollar fine for a kiss between Matty Healy and Ross McDonald at a show in Malaysia.

On July 21, 2023, Matty Healy and Ross MacDonald, members of The 1975, kissed during a concert in the Malaysian capital.

The consequence of this display of affection between two men in a very conservative country was $2.7 million lawsuit for the losses incurred.

The demand they face

“They signed a binding contract with Future Sound of Asia act and position Future Sound of Asiaamong other things, this is what this obligation has been violated negotiable,” said agency lawyer David Mathew in a statement to Diversity.

“Furthermore, Mr. Healy’s manager (the band’s vocalist) categorically provided a written guarantee prior to the performance that a live performance by Mr. Healy and The 1975 “will meet all guidelines and local regulations” during its presentation in Malaysia. Unfortunately, warranty was ignored“, he continued, asserting.

from a kiss other shows have been cancelled. immediately makes it impossible for other groups to perform. “Actions ( 1975) had influence on artists local residents and small businesses who counted on the festival for both creative opportunities and livelihoods,” the lawyer concluded.

The $2.7 million fine filed by the organizers was raised as compensation agency for being “forced” to cancel a three-night, once-a-year show.

On August 8, the statement was released, and now the group payment deadline the compensation you are requesting. So far, neither the members nor the group’s representatives have said anything. nothing about.

why did they kiss

Malaysia is one of many countries opposed to LGTBQ+ rights. During a concert in the capital, the singer 1975 Matty Healy, criticized his homophobic policies and in protest, he kissed the bassist.

“I don’t know what the hell this is. Ridiculous. damn funny tell people what they can do with this (pointing to their parts) or with this (pointing to their lips),” he began angrily in the middle of the concert.

“If you want to invite me here to give a concert they can give you ass“, – he continued. “Sorry if this offends you, and you are religious … but you the government is a bunch of fucking morons. I don’t care that you push me more, I will fight back. I’m not in the mood,” he concluded with an exposé.

Immediately afterwards, he approached his bass partner and they kissed in front of everyone.

Group continues to give concerts. A few days ago, they celebrated their 10th anniversary and announced a new album that will be released on September 1st.