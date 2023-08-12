The actress says she suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome.

famous actressfrom USA, Raisa Francepublished in his social networks the news about his Health status attracted the attention of his followers. And this is what Raisa posted that she suffers Polycystic ovary syndrome.

This young woman, who has starred in shows like How I Met Your Father posted this information on her page a few days ago. social media. It was during the presentation of a book about this disease that the actress told her subscribers about her problem.

The girl also told her subscribers that she is still learning to live with this disease.

“My friend wrote a book about PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome in English),” she said in her stories, referring to this problem. book for people with polycystic ovaries.

But this is not the first time that the actress has been in the spotlight due to problems with health. A few years ago, namely in 2017, Raisa hit the headlines for being donated one of his kidneys to her friend.

This friend is nothing more and nothing less than a singer Selena Gomezwho also suffers from lupus. Due to his illness, required A bud. Raisa decided to donate her kidney, and in many cases it was advocate belonging donation organs.

POLYCYSTOSIS OVARIAN SYNDROME

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition associated with hormones Female. although it cause Currently unknown, it is characterized by the fact that the one who suffers from it produces very high levels of hormones.

It is very important to diagnose because it involves risk reproductive, oncology And metabolic. Its main symptoms include irregular periods, fertility problems, skin problems such as acne, ovarian cysts, or insulin resistance.

To alleviate the effects of polycystic ovary syndrome, although there are medicines to treat this condition, a good way to deal with it would be to improve Lifestyle. With a healthy diet and exercise, the symptoms of the syndrome can be greatly relieved.