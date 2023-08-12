The Balearic Islands is investing 1.9 million euros in vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus.

Vaccine reinforcement. The Balearic Islands is investing €1.9 million in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines. The regional executive power will immunize all children vulnerable to this disease with nirsevimab during the 2023-2024 season.

Every year, RSV causes a significant burden of disease, both in terms of infection and in terms of hospitalization and intensive care unit (ICU) stays, in the youngest and especially premature infants, those with underlying pathologies, and healthy people. children under the age of six months.

Except, This virus is the main cause of bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the bronchi and bronchioles, which accounts for 80% of respiratory diseases and hospitalizations in children under one year old.. The disease is more common and serious in premature babies or those with serious pathologies, but because it is a very common disease, the majority of cases are healthy children.

The Balearic Islands will vaccinate all children vulnerable to the disease in the 2023-2024 season.

The most common complication of this pathology is respiratory failure, which often requires oxygen or other measures of respiratory support.. Young children may also have difficulty feeding. Infections with other microorganisms are also observed, mainly otitis media or pneumonia, as well as generalized infection.

In 2022, the European Union approved the use of nirsevimab, which has shown to be safe and highly effective in preventing the disease, especially in its most severe forms, and the duration of protection covering almost the entire season of RSV circulation.

This drug is administered intramuscularly in a single dose and can be administered safely and effectively from birth.. For all these reasons, public health professionals and the pediatric and vaccinology associations recommend its use for all infants during the first season of RSV circulation.

The Balearic Islands recently allocated 3.2 million euros for the purchase of pneumococcal vaccines. This disease mainly affects infants under the age of five and adults. In addition, the conclusion of a contract for this supply for the remainder of the year and all of 2024.

In Spain, in recent years, the national epidemiological surveillance network (Renave) has collected between 3000 and 4000 cases per year and mainly affects children under the age of five and the elderly.

Vaccination is the main means of preventing this disease, for this reason, in 2016, the vaccine was included in the children’s calendar. For the elderly, the vaccine has already been given to people at risk, and in 2018 the Public Health Commission approved universal vaccination for people aged 65 and over.