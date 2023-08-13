the beginning of the League brings us back to the harsh reality

Sirimiri and football is the perfect formula to avoid thinking that it’s August, that theoretically we should succumb to the heat and that the pensioners of Benidorm, by the time the San Mames game is over, are going to have breakfast to go down with an umbrella. and sun loungers to take a seat by the sea. But we don’t want to forget that it’s August, we want to be happy and think that these are the dates for the long-awaited Villa de Bilbao trophy that only the oldest of us remember, back in the days when the League started in September. , as God intended, and not the LFP, which is now in charge, because a powerful gentleman is a monetary gift.

But we can’t rejoice, because the championship brings us back to the harsh reality of Athletic, which begins to alarm, and even more so if those who should be the slogan of the team also fail, turn off and go. And this happened, in particular, against Real Madrid, a team that, by its power and characteristics, is one of those that tell you from a couple of throws that the king is naked, and, indeed, at that moment you understand that he is. This.

This is not the time to worry, but we are. These are the dates to think about the donuts of the Begogna pilgrimage, to the aurrescu of the mayor and to the txoznas that will soon begin to be collected, but when Mariaya appears in Arriaga, another day of the League will be used up, which is eating us up, and let’s hope that the depression does not worsen. Let’s hope that the Real Madrid story is just an accident against one of the biggest players in the League, and things will not go further than that. That a trip to Pamplona the next day is not fatal, as in the previous season.

The red and white fans have been trusting themselves since the first game to Nico Williams. This run, this dribbling can only be useful for the rest of the game, but it turns out that this is his last meaningful run, his last dribbling, and that the rest of the minutes he remains on the field is a shadow that remains more than an addition.

The kid in the saga didn’t work out last night. He’s young and has a lot of room for improvement, but maybe it’s time for him and his rep to talk about his upgrade so he doesn’t start selling short. It will be due to some physical issues in pre-season, it could be due to anything, but Niko was seen very confused on the pitch in a game where he needed to make excuses.

Ernesto Valverde pointed this out at halftime by sending him into the shower to reflect, as happened to Iker Muniain, who didn’t have the best night either. These are the messages that the coach sends to his players. Not much for Unai Gomez, a debutant who was the protagonist of the only game that made sense for Athletic in the first half. In his case, it’s different because it was his debut match for the first team.

But he is worried that those who should show their faces do not respond; that footballers like Íñigo Lecue, who already has a lot of experience in the First Division, are raising their hands as if they were young to show the referee that they are not giving Rodrigo a penalty while the Real Madrid player is doing his job, shooting Unai Simon. Or that he wanders around, not knowing where he is, while Bellingham prepares to turn on the second one. Lecue’s game was a complete failure, but Valverde didn’t dare to make five substitutions at half-time that would have been to his liking, because nothing had worked before.

The second half was fireworks, like those that used to be launched in Aste-Nagusia before the start of the League, in September, as God intended. Makeup that won’t escape the disappointment of the nearly 50,000 fans gathered in San Mames on August 12th. No one remembered the fiasco of the last game of last season, that defeat against the evicted Elche, or maybe better, because accumulating trouble is bad for health.