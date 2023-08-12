The benefits of legumes for athletes

Do you include legumes in your diet at least a couple of times a week? If not, you should increase your intake, especially if you are an athlete.

Legumes are foods that bring many benefits to athletes. Count on essential micronutrients that can improve recovery and adaptation to the daily training load.

In fact, most nutrition experts recommend that these foods be included in the diet at least a couple of times a week.

However, it will be necessary to properly cook the legumes in order to facilitate subsequent digestive processes and prevent them from producing a lot of gases.

The benefits of legumes

Next, we are going to discuss the main benefits of legumes for athletes. It is important to remember that they must be entered in varied and balanced diet.

Promote muscle recovery

Despite the fact that they do not have a high biological value, legumes contain a large amount of protein. These Nutrients Are Key to Improve Recovery muscle tissue after exercise. This is evidenced by research published in the journal Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.

However, half of the protein in the diet should have a high biological value. To achieve this goal legumes can be supplemented with meat and fishcreating delicious preparations with high nutritional value.

Improve digestion

Fiber is an important element for the health of the digestive system. Legumes are the source of this element, Therefore, they help to avoid intestinal ailments in athletes. Among other things, they are ideal for the prevention of constipation.

According to a study published in the journal Nutritional pharmacology and therapythe fiber is able to increase the volume of the fecal bolus, which causes more intense peristaltic movements and efficient descent of waste through the tube.

However, It is important to cook legumes well before eating. Otherwise, the fiber they contain can cause discomfort because it is not absorbed.

Slow cooking processes or mechanical grinding prevent these foods from causing excessive gas production.

Help prevent anemia and osteoporosis

In terms of micronutrients, we need to highlight the iron and calcium content of legumes. Both elements are key to prevention of chronic and complex pathologies such as anemia and osteoporosiswhich sometimes affect the athlete.

The first of these can manifest itself in cases of overtraining., so it is important to maximize the contribution of the mineral in order to avoid a state of extreme fatigue. Otherwise, it will be necessary to intervene by administering the nutrient parenterally if necessary.

The second, in turn, is more common in women, but can negatively determine exercise.

It is necessary to ensure daily intake of calcium, as well as maintain adequate levels of vitamin D, to prevent the development of osteoporosis.

Improve body composition

Legumes contain fiber inside. This substance has the ability to stimulate the satiety mechanism, which makes it much easier to approach a hypocaloric diet. This improves adherence to treatment.

After all, legumes are nutrient-packed foods that aren’t high in calories. For this reason, they can help meet requirements while contribute to the emergence of an energy imbalance in favor of spendingwhich stimulates fat loss.

Legumes are good for athletes

According to what has been said, legumes can bring various benefits to athletes, so it is optimal that they regularly appear in the diet. In addition, they are very versatile products from a culinary point of view. They can be cooked in a variety of ways to utilize all of their nutrients.

In the supermarket, they can also be purchased canned, which facilitates their subsequent processing. In this case, they are already cooked and do not need to be soaked for more than 8 hours, thereby speeding up all the cooking mechanisms. They are a convenient and healthy solution that guarantees their presence in the diet of athletes..

