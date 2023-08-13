The best dresses from the Cannes 2023 red carpet

He Cannes Film Festival 2023 left us speechless. Premiering and screening some of the year’s most famous films, this annual event was one of the world’s most lavish style shows. It is a fashion show at the height oscar and Met Gala and definitely more formal than other film festivals Venice or QUARREL.

IN Red carpet at La Croisette, we saw first-class creations thanks to a set of new star designs. Asteroid cityWith Wes Andersonstarring Scarlett JohanssonTom Hanks, Tilda Swinton and Margot Robbie; May DecemberWith Todd HaynesWith Julianne Moore AND Natalie Portman; AND Flower Moon KillersWith Martin ScorseseWith Leonardo Dicaprio, Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser. As if all these names were not enough, also in the jury of the competition Cannes 2023we had Brie Larson, Paul Dano and Julia Ducournau.

The best dresses in the history of the Cannes Film Festival

Despite everything, Cannes has a history of captivating stylistic moments. Some of the most glamorous moments from years gone by include Princess Diana’s Catherine Walker gown in 1987, Madonna’s Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra in 1991 and Amal Clooney’s Atelier Versace sun gown in 2016. sensation. Schiaparelli Couture 2021 gown and gold lung bib.

What were the fashion moods at this year’s Cannes? There’s only one way to find out. Don’t forget to consult everyone here the best looks from the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2023.