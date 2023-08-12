The best miniseries of the moment on Netflix, Filmin, Movistar or HBO.

You are looking for best miniseries so far binge watch, enjoy Saturday night popcorn, enjoy an award-winning drama, or get hooked on a gripping crime story?

In the catalogs of Netflix, Filmin, HBO or Amazon Prime, you have many A mini-series worth watching in 2023. Here are some of them, and a little touch on their arguments to make you want to get right to the point. play.

While you’ll find some more recent hits here, don’t forget best miniseries everfrom an incredible documentary portrait Blood Brothers in the dark true detectiveawarded Fargo or high quality thrillers like Night.

Cut along the dotted line

If you are looking for nostalgic, tender and funny animated serieson Netflix you can see Cut along the dotted linethe story of a comic book artist who imagines his subconscious as an armadillo and remembers the end of his youth.

will please fans of graphic novels and black humor, and is ranked as the second best series of 2021 by Filmaffinity. In addition, in June 2023, a sequel for Netflix titled This world won’t make me a bad person.

Offer

This British miniseries in 3 parts is available on Movistar Plus and won a BAFTA award for Best Miniseries and Sean Bean in the lead role. You’ll love it if you like prison dramas and deep psychological characters.

tells the story of a teacher and father of a family sentenced to four years in prison for hitting a man. Behind bars, he will be helped by a veteran and an honest prison official who is being blackmailed. “This gripping and goosebump-inducing depiction of prison life is a must see,” said Kathy Rosseinsky. London Evening Standard.

Advantages

It is considered a masterpiece and the finest performance of Shane Meadows’ career. filming

At Filmin you can see the latest masterpiece by Shane Meadows, director This is England. A powerful drama about a man who tries to drown his trauma in alcohol and drugs until he decides to return to his native Ireland and face his childhood.

“Sometimes a drama is so good, so solid, so raw and so honest, that you have to look away from the screen. ‘Virtue’ is that drama,” Carol Midgley told Time. It is also one of the best performances of Stephen Graham’s career.

Riot Gear

One of the best series in the history of Movistar Plusas well as one of the best Spanish series of recent years Riot Gearcreated by Isabelle Peña and Rodrigo Sorogoyen. A fast-paced and multifaceted look at a group of police officers after the tragedy that occurred during an eviction in the Lavapies district of Madrid.

“Sorogoyen puts his finger on the wound by exploring from fiction the uncomfortable reality of job insecurity for certain public order groups, evasiveness, political corruption stemming from real estate fraud. Along the way, he makes a robotic portrait of the character as complex and powerful as Villarejo,” highlights Raquel Hernandez in hobby consoles.

Easttown mare

Kate Winslet shows off her role as a brave, headstrong and shrewd detective in a dark Pennsylvania town in this miniseries available on HBO Max. IN Easttown mare Investigating the brutal murder of Erin McMenamin, a teenager and single mother, is a breathtaking police thriller.

“Great cast, constant twists and turns in the script, each of which becomes more and more risky, and the ability to keep the viewer on the hook,” critics note in hobby consoles.

this is how they see us

hit the play on Netflix to enjoy it biographical drama based on true events and directed by Ava DuVernay. In it, five Harlem teenagers are trapped in a nightmare when they are wrongly accused of a brutal attack in Central Park.

It’s perfect if you want to get to know the crevices and dark corners of the American judicial and police system. “Backed by a sensational acting body, this complaint series speaks loud and clear. Another slap in the face to Trump’s lifestyle,” says Raquel Hernandez Luján.

years and years

Probably, The most famous dystopian mini-series in recent years. The years and years available on HBO Max tell of a troubling future. — with a prophetic resemblance to our world today — marked by political polarization, climate change, pandemics and deadly viruses or technologies that have taken over every corner of life.

“I don’t think we deserve Russell T Davies. We do not deserve his talent, his generosity, his joy, his irresistible pleasure in everything,” said Lucy Mengan for Guardian. Your note is outstanding for Hobby Consolas.

ordinary people

Adaptation of the mini-series based on the famous book by Sally Rooney. New York Times as the first great millennial writer – currently not available for streaming, although you can follow him through the JustWatch platform. ordinary people is engaged teenage romance without stereotypes.

“The elegant trio of script, direction and performance makes it as uncompromising and dark as Rooney’s novel,” notes Caroline Framke in the magazine. Diversity.

godless

If you are looking for Western feminist is Miniseries Netflix It will become one of your favorite options. This is one of the most unknown series on Netflix, so much so that it has become a cult gem for its fans. This is the story of a bandit who hunts for a former protege who hid on a ranch in a city inhabited by widowed women.

“Frank’s series combines contemporary themes into a timeless story (…). IndieWire.