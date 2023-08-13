The best movies on Netflix Mexico to watch anytime

Despite the large number of competitors, Netflix continues to be among the favorite platforms of the public due to its large-scale and well-known projects. (Information)

The advancement of technology in the new millennium, coupled with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, has forced citizens to seek new ways to enjoy movies without leaving home.

As a result, various streaming platforms were born, like on netflixwhich managed to take advantage of its wide product catalog and position itself in the taste of users.

From this directory stand out these 10 filmswhich have become famous and talked about in recent days.

Here is a list of the most viewed netflix mexico:

1 Agent Stone

Rachel Stone is an intelligence agent, the only woman standing between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of her most valuable and dangerous asset.

2 Great White Shark

A group of friends enjoying their weekend steal a pair of jet skis that send them out to sea and end up in a horrific head-on collision. They struggle to find their way home with a badly injured friend as predators hide in the waters below.

3. Good luck Big Lion

Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher, craves adventure and sex. good sex. Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and some semblance of a life, but she never had good sex from him. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan into action and hires a young gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo”. In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy receives Leo. She looks as good as her photo, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation. Nancy discovers that she likes him. And he likes her. With great sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. As they clash, the dynamics of power shift and the characters’ masks begin to crumble. Preview: Sundance Film Festival 2022

4. What do men think about?

A woman working in the world of sports agencies feels resentful of men in a world she considers macho. When one day he gains the ability to listen to his thoughts, he discovers how to manipulate them to his advantage.

5. Stuart Little

One day, the Little family adopts Stuart, a little mouse they treat like a son. The Littles are in awe of how Stuart is, but George, their eldest son, doesn’t know what to do with his “new brother”. Meanwhile, Snowball, the house cat, hatches a plan to kick Stuart out of the house for good.

6. Stuart Little 2

The new adventure of the brave little hero Stuart Little. Two new characters join the Little Family: a nine-month-old sister named Martha and a lively bird named Margalo.

7. Big red dog Clifford

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

8 Miraculous: Ladybug Adventures: The Movie

The superheroine who won the hearts of millions of fans around the world comes to the cinema for the first time. Ladybug will have to join forces with Chat Noir, a charismatic and outspoken masked vigilante, to take on the supervillains that threaten to destroy Paris.

9. Hidden kick

Two war veterans are tasked with escorting a group of civilians along the so-called “highway of death” in Baghdad, Iraq, to ​​safely reach the “Green Zone,” a protected area.

10. Paradise Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxurious boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and nurtured to become perfect women. Uma (Emma Roberts) goes there and soon discovers that the residence hides a terrible secret.

*Some titles may be repeated in the rankings because they are different episodes, seasons or releases, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

With its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. (EFE/Sedat Suna)

Netflix is ​​a streaming service that it has become one of the most important platforms and has managed to make important changes in the way series and movies are watched and enjoyed.

Its great success has spurred other major companies to launch their own streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO, but they have not been able to achieve the same reach in either subscribers or have such a large directory.

While it started out as a company that offered DVD-by-mail rental services, it wasn’t until 2011 that the company began operations outside of the US and Canada, offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later, it also reached some countries in Europe and then Asia.

In 2011, the company ventured into producing its own content, starting with a successful TV series. house of cardswhich led her to set up her studio in 2016. By 2018, it will already be defined as a global Internet TV network.

Its catalog includes Oscar-winning, multi-award-winning films and viral series like The Squid Game or important Spanish-language products like La casa de papel. Netflix first earned an Oscar nomination in 2014 thanks to the documentary The Square.

It is important to note that the content that Netflix depends on the region or time, so some titles may not be available in different regions than others.

Products available on Netflix can be watched on smart TVs, game consoles, decoders, smartphones, computers, tablets, and more. e. The platform also has several packages that, depending on the cost, will limit the number of times you can watch content on different devices at the same time if you can enjoy it in HD, FHD or UHD, etc.

