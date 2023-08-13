The best movies on Paramount+ in the US today

Over a dozen streaming services are vying fiercely for the title of market kings, including Paramount+. (Information)

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, and this is a historic event witnessed by 35 people led by the Lumiere brothers. In the new millennium, far from that time, The way you make and watch movies has completely changed, Paramount+ is proof of that..

For comparison, now you do not need to go to the square or to the cinema to enjoy moviesbecause with the development of technology and the advent of streaming platforms, movie lovers have received many benefits, love the fact of enjoying different stories and genres within click reach and no need to wonder how to download videos from Facebook.

Currently, not only 500 one-minute films are available, as in those days, but Paramount+ and its competitors have extensive catalog productions, so now the dilemma is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties, there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the tastes of the public. Next we leave you most popular list from Paramount+ USA.

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

Paw Patrol in action. When Humdinger, his arch-rival, becomes mayor of the nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and the heroic puppies set out to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the smart dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with amazing new gadgets and gear, the Paw Patrol fight to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

When a new threat emerges that could destroy the entire planet, Optimus Prime and the Autobots must join a powerful faction known as the Maximals. With the fate of humanity at stake, Noah and Elena will do whatever it takes to help the Transformers in their final battle to save Earth.

3. Bumblebee

The sixth part of the Transformers saga, this time dedicated to the “little brother” of the Autobots, Bumblebee. Trying to escape, in 1987, Bumblebee takes refuge in a junkyard in a small town on the California coast. Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld), soon to be 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-damaged and decomposed. When Charlie revives it, he quickly realizes that this is no ordinary yellow VW.

4 Big Pee Wee

In the sequel to Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Pee Wee Herman is a simple farmer from a small town. The circus ends up at Pee-wee’s farm and he lets them stay there. The circus then decides to put on a performance with a loving star: Pee-wee!

5. Zoe 102

Zoe Brooks and the rest of the Pacific Coast Academy graduates catch up a few years later to attend a wedding.

6. Puppy patrol, powerful patrol

When their latest plan goes awry, Mayor Humdinger and his nephew Harold accidentally send a meteor into Adventure Bay. The golden energy of the meteor gives the PAW Patrol superpowers. The heroic Mighty Pups are ready to save the day.

7. Transformers: Age of Extinction

Four years have passed since the Chicago tragedy, and humanity continues to repair the damage, but both the Autobots and the Decepticons have disappeared from the face of the Earth. Now the United States government is using technology salvaged from the siege of Chicago to develop its own transformers. Leading the project is Joshua Joyce (Stanley Tucci), an arrogant designer who considers the Autobots “tech junk” and believes he can create infinitely better robots. Meanwhile, Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg), an inventor mechanic, finds a Marmon semi-trailer. When trying to fix it, he discovers that the truck was not only a Transformer, but also Optimus Prime himself, the leader of the Autobots. What Cade is ignoring are the implications that can be derived from this discovery.

8. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A charming thief and a group of incredible adventurers embark on an epic heist to find a lost relic, but things go horribly wrong when they run into the wrong people. An adaptation of the first ever role-playing game, first published in 1974.

9. Paw Patrol: Moto Puppies

A motorcycle stunt show is coming to town where famed stuntman Wildcat and troubled riders will receive a Ruff-Ruff Pack. Wildcat teams up with the Paw Patrol to stop the bad guys from destroying the city!

10. Scream VI

After the latest Ghostface kills, the four survivors leave Woodsboro to start a new chapter.

*Some titles may be repeated in the rankings because they are different episodes, seasons or releases, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Paramount seeks to position itself among streaming platforms (Infobae)

Paramount+formerly known as CBS All Access is a streaming platform through which subscribers can enjoy exclusive content as well as famous movies and series.

The service, operating as Paramount Streaming, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, was renamed Paramount+ in 2021 following the merger between CBS and Viacom, allowing it to enter markets other than the United States and expand into Latin America.

The service has new and well-known games such as Criminal Minds, South ParkBehind the music, MTV Top 40, BET The Game, Lioness, killing eveOffer, yellowstone, Dexter, iCarly, Acapulco Shore, SpongeBob; films such as A Quiet Place; Top Gun: Maverick and the Paw Patrol: The Movie; or a Comedy Central or MVT show.

Its current catalog includes films, series, documentaries produced by Paramount Pictures, ViacomCBS, Metro-Golswyn-Mayer, Sony Pictures, The Samuel Goldwyn Company and CBS Films.

For sports programming, Paramount+ is entitled to Premier League broadcast exclusive to Mexico and Central America for three years starting with the 2022-23 season.

According to the company itself, at the end of 2022, the platform had 77 million subscribers. The growth of Paramount+ is vital for ViacomCBS, a cable TV company that has suffered a lot over the past decade.

Paramount+ allows its users to play their content in 4K and view it simultaneously on at least three devices.

