The best movies to watch on an airplane

Cousins ​​is one of those films that we all re-watch over the summer if we’re looking for an entertaining and easy-to-watch rom-com. Kim Gutiérrez stars in this Spanish film that gives life to Diego. . Diego was dumped by his girlfriend just five days before their wedding, so his cousins ​​have a great plan: to return to the city where they spent their summers as children to try to forget what happened and win back the love of their youth. Martin.

It’s best to download several different types of movies or different content because you don’t know what you need when you’re on a plane. Or, at least, in case you want to transfer from one to another in flight. While this will depend on your tastes and what you’ve already seen, here are a few guidelines.

Cartoon: Luka

If you’re flying on a summer vacation, Luka is the animated movie you need to watch on the plane, thanks to its refreshing storyline and great soundtrack. A Pixar film released in 2021 takes us to the sea of ​​the Italian Riviera to an unforgettable journey of adventure and friendship, overcoming fears. Luca is a sea monster whose summer will change when he meets Alberto. Together they will have unforgettable adventures, excursions on scooters, races, pasta dishes and ice cream. But they must keep a secret.

Family Watch: Enola Holmes

For entertaining with the family or sharing a tablet with kids while flying, Enola Holmes is an entertainment option that can be downloaded from Netflix. Two life-giving titles starring Millie Bobby Brown sister of Sherlock Holmes. Enola is looking for her mother and will use her investigator instincts to find her. In addition, he wants to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and is not afraid of anything.

Drama: Hachiko

Crying is not the best thing to do when you go on vacation, but if you want to get excited while flying Hachiko is one of those films that never fails. Based on a true story, Richard Gere brings Parker Wilson to life. Wilson is a university professor who adopts a stray dog ​​at the train station, and the bond between them becomes unique.

Superheroes: Batman

The three hours of the latest Batman movie can seem like a long time, like being at home on the couch, and you’ll never find the time. But seeing her on the plane is a great idea. Robert Pattinson to play Bruce Wayne face to face with his demons and his past, but also the incarnation of a superhero who must end the dangers of Gotham City with the help of Catwoman. Catwoman with an outstanding performance by Zoe Kravitz.

Saga: The Lord of the Rings

During an eight to nine hour flight, there is nothing better than seeing Frodo and the others achieve their goal. These are not short, simple or easy films, but you have probably already seen them, and it is always a good option to return to them. You can split them between round-trip flights depending on the length of the flight, or decide to run a marathon in one flight depending on the length of the trip. We can download them to watch them offline, whether you have an Amazon Prime Video account or an HBO Max profile.

Series for the marathon

In addition to movies to watch on the plane, there are several series that you can watch on a three or four hour flight. You can see them in full, and it will depend on your tastes or hobbies.

If you are looking for something new, you can check out the recently released “Perfect Fairy Tale” on Netflix. Spanish romantic comedy about summer and holidays, which has been one of the most watched for several weeks now, starring Anna Castillo and Alvaro Mel. Margot and David are completely different, but they have one thing in common: they want the love of their lives back. And they will help each other.

For longer flights or if you want to see something on the way back, you can see “Everybody Loves Daisy Jones” on Amazon Prime Video with one season of ten episodes and about forty minutes per chapter. Music mini-series which takes us back to the seventies to tell us the story of a band led by Billy Dunn and Daisy Jones. Two completely equal people who will constantly sink and save.

