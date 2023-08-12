The best Netflix movies in Spain to watch today

Over a dozen streaming services are vying fiercely for the title of king of the market, including Netflix. (Information)

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, and this is a historic event witnessed by 35 people led by the Lumiere brothers. In the new millennium, far from that time, The way we make and watch movies has completely changed, and Netflix is ​​proof of that..

For comparison, now you do not need to go to the square or to the cinema to enjoy moviesbecause with the development of technology and the advent of streaming platforms, movie lovers have received many benefits, love the fact of enjoying different stories and genres within click reach and no need to wonder how to download videos from Facebook.

Currently, not only 500 one-minute films are available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have extensive catalog productions, so now the dilemma is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties, there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the tastes of the public. Next we leave you most popular list from Netflix Spain.

1. Paradise Hills

Paradise Hills is a luxurious boarding school where wealthy families send their daughters to be trained and nurtured to become perfect women. Uma (Emma Roberts) goes there and soon discovers that the residence hides a terrible secret.

2. Megalodon

A deep-sea submersible, part of an international underwater surveillance program, was attacked by a huge creature thought to be extinct. Now he’s broken at the bottom of the deepest ocean trench in the Pacific, with his crew stuck inside. Eventually, against the wishes of his daughter Suying (Li Bingbing), a forward-thinking Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) hires Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), a high-seas rescue specialist. His mission will be to save the team, as well as the ocean, from an unstoppable threat: a 23-meter prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon.

3. Hidden kick

Two war veterans are tasked with escorting a group of civilians along the so-called “highway of death” in Baghdad, Iraq, to ​​safely reach the “Green Zone,” a protected area.

4. What do men think about?

A woman working in the world of sports agencies feels resentful of men in a world she considers macho. When one day he gains the ability to listen to his thoughts, he discovers how to manipulate them to his advantage.

5. Seducing a stranger

Following clues from the unsolved murder of one of her childhood friends, journalist Novena Price, she decides to do her own investigation. The prime suspect is prominent publicist Garrison Hills. With the help of his friend and computer pro, hacker Miles Haley, and taking advantage of his Internet anonymity, Novena hopes to bring justice.

6. xxx: reactivated

The plot revolves around the return of Xander Cage, who everyone thought was dead. Cage, aka xXx (Triple X), is a rebellious extreme sports lover who likes to break the law and for this reason falls into the trap of the US authorities, after which he is forced to cooperate as an undercover agent, participating in numerous risky episodes. . After a fatal incident, Xander is presumed dead. But now he’s returning to undercover action, accompanied by his training agent, Augustus Gibbons.

7. Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 but Koto

Surviving the zombie apocalypse is better than being a slave for hire! After spending years working for a heartbreaking company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment full of garbage, his salary is terrible, and he can’t even muster up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful colleague. But when a zombie apocalypse devastates his city, it gives him the boost he needs to live on his own. Akira is now tasked with completing all 100 items on his wish list before he… well, dies.

8 Miraculous: Ladybug Adventures: The Movie

The superheroine who won the hearts of millions of fans around the world comes to the cinema for the first time. Ladybug will have to join forces with Chat Noir, a charismatic and outspoken masked vigilante, to take on the supervillains that threaten to destroy Paris.

9. Venom: there will be a massacre

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when a death row inmate (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with his own symbiote.

10. Soul Catcher

A military contractor tasked with acquiring a weapon that turns people into brutal killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.

*Some titles may be repeated in the rankings because they are different episodes, seasons or releases, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

With its series and movies, Netflix has become the king of streaming. (Netflix)

Netflix is ​​a streaming service that it has become one of the most important platforms and has managed to make important changes in the way series and movies are watched and enjoyed.

Its great success has spurred other major companies to launch their own streaming services such as Disney+ and HBO, but they have not been able to achieve the same reach in either subscribers or have such a large directory.

While it started out as a company that offered DVD-by-mail rental services, it wasn’t until 2011 that the company began operations outside of the US and Canada, offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later, it also reached some countries in Europe and then Asia.

In 2011, the company ventured into producing its own content, starting with a successful TV series. house of cardswhich led her to set up her studio in 2016. By 2018, it will already be defined as a global Internet TV network.

Its catalog includes Oscar-winning, multi-award-winning films and viral series like The Squid Game or important Spanish-language products like La casa de papel. Netflix first earned an Oscar nomination in 2014 thanks to the documentary The Square.

It is important to note that the content that Netflix depends on the region or time, so some titles may not be available in different regions than others.

Products available on Netflix can be watched on smart TVs, game consoles, decoders, smartphones, computers, tablets, and more. e. The platform also has several packages that, depending on the cost, will limit the number of times you can watch content on different devices at the same time if you can enjoy it in HD, FHD or UHD, etc.

