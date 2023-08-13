The best thing about Barbie is not Barbie, it’s America Ferrera’s monologue: “She only speaks the truth” | TV and shows

After months of waiting Barbie already in theaters around the world, waiting to spice up the box office and inspire an entire generation with a monologue performed by America Ferrerawhich will undoubtedly remain in the memory of many.

For decades, Barbie has been accused of perpetuating stereotypes about beauty, which they have tried to change in recent years with inclusiveness, as well as promoting women’s empowerment.

In fact, this is one of the issues that is most touched upon in the film featuring margot robbie.

And this is far from what, perhaps, many can count on, director Greta Gerwig he made a movie that mixes deep thoughts wrapped in jokes, jokes and lots of pink.

America Ferrera’s Monologue in Barbie

A striking example is the monologue performed by Glory (Ferrera), who explains to Barbie what it really means to be a woman in today’s world.

In the film, Gloria is a Mattel employee and the mother of a teenager who rejects the Barbie stereotype and is also at the age when her mother is no longer her idol.

In order not to go into unnecessary spoilers, let’s just say that mother and daughter intersect in the life of Barbie (Robbie) and help her at the moment of an existential crisis.

“When I first read this, it just struck me as true. There is no woman in my life for whom these words would not be true. not even alone“, – assured the actress Los Angeles Times.

“So it was like a gift. And it was very scary because Greta said, “I hope you enjoy the script. Also, there’s a monologue that Meryl Streep says she’d like to do, but it’s for your character. So enjoy.” And I was like, “What?” he recalls.

“Greta actually told me, ‘Meryl Streep said this was the monologue she’s been waiting for her entire career.’ It was something that pressed in the beginning,” he said.

He also emphasized that “Everything that is said in the monologue is only the truth. And when we hear the truth, it hits in a certain way, and you can’t stop listening to it.”.

In a speech that recalls that Saoirse Ronan monologue in small womanGloria goes into detail about what it means to be a woman and the countless demands each of them has to face just to be one.