The best tunes to listen to on Apple Mexico anytime, anywhere

Since the first recordings in human history, sound and music have always been present. Because it’s a universal languageit can be understood and felt by anyone, regardless of their language or culture.

Music has power connect people with their emotionswhether it evokes joy, nostalgia, sadness and a whole range of feelings through its wide styles or genres.

In the new millennium, platforms like Apple have been able to take advantage of this and, thanks to their extensive catalog of songs and artists, have positioned themselves to the taste of users who also have the opportunity to listen to your favorite music through apps and even without the need to have internet access.

However, given the wide range of Apple, it’s easy to get lost. an industry that is rapidly changingtherefore, here we present a list of the singles most played by the Mexican public.

1 Lady Gaga

Featherweight, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H.

The latest single by Featherweight, Gabito Ballesteros and Junior H already looks like a new classic. LADY GAGA Enter today by taking a firm step into the list of the most streamed songs on this streaming platform.

2. Strawberry flavor

3. First date

Karin Leon

first dateplayed by Karin Leon is third on the list.

4. TULUM

5. LALA

Mike Towers

LALA de Myke Towers remains in fifth place.

6.TQM

7. My beautiful angel

8. Blue

Junior H and Featherweight

Blue opens today in this ranking. The success of Junior H and Featherweight gives a lot to talk about. Catchy, perfect and with great potential… What more could you want from a song?

9. x100to

Frontera Group and Bad Bunny

With a positive 1 difference, the latest hit from Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny continues to climb the charts. Today he is in ninth position. Will he continue his ascent or will this be the end of his ascent?

10. LOVE HIS LIFE

With its services, Apple also aims to dominate the streaming war (REUTERS/Mike Segar).

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software, and provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the brightest and most valuable in the world for several years.

Among its services stands out Apple Musicallowing more than 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its counterparts like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

As far as the main advantages or disadvantages it has over its biggest competitor, one of the most significant differences is sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality of 320 kbps in the company of manzanita is 24 bit / 192kHz; at the Apple minimum it can reach 256 kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitor, as well as the fact that in the manzanita service you can access live radio from around the world and exclusive Apple digital stations.

Other features it offers to users include Apple Music Sing. Hit parade see the ratings of the most listened to songs in different cities of the world; and the ability to listen to music with another person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide the platform with exclusive videos, audio, interviews, or mini-documentaries.

