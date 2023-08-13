The Boy Next Door on Netflix?

Before Mother, Jennifer Lopez made other memorable accusations against us and one of them boy next doorin which A newly divorced woman is attracted to a young guy who is now her neighbor and here we tell you if the movie is in Netflix or where to look.

What follows is a 2015 thriller. Claire, played by Lopez, is a high school teacher who falls in love with 19-year-old Noah.who moves into the house next door and overnight Claire have sex with him.

“When she tries to end the relationship, Noah’s flirting turns into a dangerous and violent obsession that pushes Claire to the limit of her ability to keep her world from collapsing.” deepens the synopsis.

+ The boy next door: is it on Netflix or where to watch it

Movie close obsession it’s not on netflixbut this accessible V AppleTV+ from 50 Mexican pesos and Google Play Movies And YouTube from 20 mexican pesos while in Transparent for 40 pesos.

He distribution from close obsession it’s made up Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Gusman, John Corbett, Christine Chenoweth, Ian Nelson, Lexi Atkins, Jack Wallace, Bailey Chase And Kent Avenueamong others.