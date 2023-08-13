the brutal amount of money he receives for his social media posts

Cristiano Ronaldo He is one of the players who received gross amount of money for his social media posts, surpassing some numbers such as Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who make more money after that rises in instagramwhere he is also positioned as the character with the most followers on his profile.

According to Hopper HQ’s list of the richest influencers of 2023, the star al-nasr he pockets about 60 million pesos for the post.

While in the case of Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami player gives an assessment 40 million pesos with every photo you share on Instagram.

Artists like Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson complete the list with lower earnings than Error and Bloch.

Cristiano Ronaldo. (Amr Nabil/AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo He managed to win his first title with al-nasr after eight months in the team this Saturday, August 12, in the grand final Arab Club Championship in front of Al-Hilal.

El Bicho dressed like a hero again, as he did in his best days, and scored a double that secured him his first trophy by defending the colors Knights of Naja.

In addition, the star of the Portuguese national team finished the tournament with honors as the top scorer of the tournament, realizing 6 goals in six games disputed.

Ronaldo can say that he has surpassed Lionel Messi once again as he became champion before the Argentine footballer, even if it took him longer than he imagined.

The impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on football in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo had an unprecedented impact on saudi arabia football Since his arrival, he has transformed a modest league into one full of elite players.

In the 23/24 season, Saudi football will have players like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and others who will grace some of the teams participating in the tournament.

