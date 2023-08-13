The condition of Emilia Clarke’s return to Game of Thrones as Daenerys Targaryen

MADRID, June 25 (CulturaOcio) –

Emilia Clarke will make her Marvel debut in Secret Invasion (Secret Invasion), a series starring Samuel L. Jackson that is coming Wednesday, June 21 on Disney+. And while many hope that the actress returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spin-offwhich will bring back Kit Harington as Jon Snow to make it happen there must be a condition very specific.

The last time fans of George RR Martin’s work saw Clarke as Daenerys was when he was murdered at the hands of Jon Snow in the final chapter of the series from HBO after the Targaryens devastated King’s Landing, causing a real massacre. It does not mean not much less This the hero of movies such as Terminator: Dark Fate I can’t go back like the untamed Mother of Dragons.

So much so that there are not a few who shuffle his possible return in the continuation that HBO Max is already preparing for Game of Thrones with Harington reprising his role as Jon Snow… or rather Aegon Targaryen. Because she died from a stab wound, There are many ways Clarke can reprise her role. as Daenerys in a spin-off that still has no release date.

This can be achieved in three ways. The first and most likely through various flashbacks from Game of Thrones. However, not much remains to be shown about the relationship Jon Snow and Daenerys had during season eight that can add some significant value for the Harington spin-off.





ANOTHER RESURRECTION IN THE WEST?

The second, but less feasible and inadvisable, because it would lose the sense of realism, would be bring Clarke back from the dead. Indeed, it would not be the first resurrection this takes place in the series because Jon himself was brought back to life after being stabbed by Melisandre, the red priestess.

And finally, the far-fetched idea that Daenerys appears before Stark’s bastard dreams, visions or nightmares tormented by the death of a loved oneruler of the Seven Kingdoms after falling victim to madness and revenge.

As new details emerge about this spin-off and sequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon season 2 Filming lasted for several weeks despite the Hollywood writers’ strike. And while there’s no release date yet, new episodes are scheduled to hit HBO Max at 10:00 p.m end of 2024