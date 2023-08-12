The Controversial Letter Sinead O’Connor Sent to Miley Cyrus for Her Most Scandalous Video

Far from congratulating her on her revolutionary character, the Irishwoman lambasted her for the “Wrecking Wall” video.

days after death Sinead O’Connora message surfaced that the Irish singer sent Miley Cyrus. Although the “I Want Yours” translator has stood out throughout her career for her constant controversy, the message she wrote for the former Disney star was highly critical of her “Wrecking Wall” video.

In 2013, Miley Cyrus unveiled a career-changing launch. Intending to shed her “Disney girl” image, she bet on a bold video in which she showed herself with little clothing.

The press immediately compared this to the destructive nature of O’Connor, who, after exhaustion, was asked to give his opinion. Realizing how valuable her word is, Sinead preferred to communicate with Miley directly. For this reason, he wrote him a letter in 2013 advising him how to survive in the world of music.

Letter from Sinead O’Connor to Miley Cyrus

“Dear Miley… I didn’t mean to write this letter, but today I was dodging phone calls from various newspapers demanding that I comment on what you said in Rolling Stone magazine that your “Wrecking Ball” video was designed to look like Video Nothing. Compare … “. So that’s what I have to say … And this is said in the spirit of motherhood and with love, “the Irish woman began in her letter.

But then he sharply commented on the initiative of Cyrus to separate from the world of Disney. “I’m very concerned that people around you made you believe or pushed you to believe that being naked and licking hammers in your videos is cool,” O’Connor said sharply.

In addition, she spoke about the exploitation in the world of music and assured that if Miley allowed this to happen to her, it would only cause long-term damage to her. “It’s absolutely no way to empower yourself or any other young woman if you’re sending the message that you’re valued more for your sex appeal than your obvious talent,” she said.

But he continued with an even tougher and more categorical phrase about the industry: “The music business doesn’t give a damn, neither you nor any of us. They’re going to prostitute you for everything you’re worth and make you believe that’s what you wanted… And when you get into rehab for prostitution, they’re going to be sunbathing on their yachts that they bought by selling your body.”

Sinead O’Connor’s scathing criticism of Wrecking Ball

Toward the end of the letter, Sinead spoke about Hannah Montana and told Miley that she didn’t have to watch to mark a break in her career: “She’s far away from you now, not because you’re naked, but because you’re making great records.”

“Whether you like it or not, women in the industry are role models and therefore we have to be extremely careful with the messages we send to other women. The message you keep sending is that it’s okay to prostitute in some way… it’s not okay Miley… it’s dangerous I encourage you to send healthier messages to your colleagues… that they and you worth more than what’s going on in your career right now? Women should be valued much more than their sexuality,” suggested the Irish singer to the young Miley Cyrus.