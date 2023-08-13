The Coruxo fire station in Vigo closes this Sunday due to lack of staff.

The Coruxo fire station in Vigo will be closed today Sunday due to lack of staff., as has happened in other cases. The closure comes on a difficult weekend for the city of Olivica as it celebrates O Marisquiño which attracts a large influx of people and also coincides with the travel and return operation for many citizens.

These factors can increase the chances of having an emergency. “In fact, this happened many years ago, we may be facing an emergency of proportions with only open fire station exactly or those dyes that I covered the Samil area where the event took place, up to the chest, It is almost impossible to manage the service from Teys Central Park“, the fire department said in a statement.

So the troops warn that response time to emergencies in Samil district increases by almost 15 minutes. A fact to which should be added the lack of material and human resources, since there are only five active firefighters. “We cannot understand how the municipal government continues to fail to comply with the minimum requirements that it itself approved in the Local Government Council.“, the statement says.

Firefighters demand that all vacancies in the service be filled, staff modernized and all pending EEPs urgently completed. “The city’s safety can never depend on luckwithout foreseeing events with such characteristics from or in terms of security, the municipal government cannot be admitted“, – said in a letter provided to the media.