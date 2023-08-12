The dangerous killer who stabbed her mother escaped from the hospital where she was kept | News from Mexico

WELLINGTON, England. The English authorities launched a search operation that culminated in the capture of Laura Van Marle, a woman accused of stabbing one’s own mother to death and escape from the hospital where she was being treated. The tragic situation ended after Van Marle managed to escape from the authorities, who caused fierce persecution throughout the country.

According to the Daily Mail, the events took place yesterday afternoon when Van Marle, who was on a supervised exit permit, threatened hospital staff with a weapon before starting your escape.

The security forces have deployed significant resources, including helicopter and specialized unitsin the Wellington area of ​​Somerset, where it was thought it might be hidden.

Despite police warnings not to approach the fugitive due to the risks she poses, the operation ended. his arrest this Saturday morning by officers Avon and Somerset Police, according to The Mirror.

Laura walked and was known to walk long distances so that she could leave the Wellington area. He can also travel by public transport and is connected to Herefordshire,” a spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said.

Laura is believed to be in a mental health crisis and may be a danger to herself or others. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray denim shorts and black sneakers.

Marla’s shocking past

This isn’t the first time Van Marle has been at the center of a tragedy. She had previously been detained under the Mental Health Act and received an indefinite sick leave in 2021 for the murder of her mother Suzanne Van Marle, who hit seven times on my chest in the middle of the night.

Investigation reveals that the victim, Suzanne Van Marle, was killed lying in her bed in a family home in the quiet village of Cradley in Herefordshire. The court heard Laura Van Marle drive over 150 miles to a place under the influence voices in his head who pushed her to commit murder.

Medical reports cited by the Daily Mail indicate that Van Marle struggled with mental health, including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

In an attempt to understand the motives for this tragic incident, court filings state that Van Marle believed that he “acted out of love” and put an end to the suffering of his mother, who apparently also had health problems.

Found guilty by court order insanity murderand Van Marle was sentenced at the time.