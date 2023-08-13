“The Darker is Here”: Easykid

Joaquín Palacios is considered part of a new generation of urban movement in the southern cone. In 2015, he started his trapper career in the KSWAD collective. Two years later, the artist from Antofagasta adopted the pseudonym Easykid, collaborating with artists such as Pablochill-e, Ceaesey, BigAngelo, Drefquilla, Paulo Londra, Trueno.

In addition to trap, Easykid has delved into genres such as rap, punk, reggaeton and more, always saving the science of each one. “I started to develop my music and experiment, fishing things here and there. I remember coming to Santiago (in 2019) and saying: I will dedicate myself to this, I will do my best, and if it doesn’t work out, I will return to my citysaid Rolling Stone in Spanish. Surely this total dedication to his art in the Chilean capital paid off as the singer released his EP visionary same year, from which emerge songs such as “Tbt” and “Pez Koi” featuring Polimá Westcoast.

Currently, it stands out as one of the promises of the urban genre and after two years of work, it surprises with its own Sorry, I’m in My Darker by ONErpm. The album features songs such as “Siempre Pienso En Ti” and lead single “Pa Que Pichea” as well as stellar collaborations with DrefQuila, Lara Project, Zizzy, Kidd Voodoo, among others.

Easykid spoke exclusively to Rolling Stone en Español about “Darkera”, the influences and aesthetics of his new album, his relationship with fashion and the strong connection he has managed to maintain with his fans, better known as “El Culto”.

Welcome to “Darker”

Throughout his career, Easykid has drawn inspiration from experimenting with different genres, using aesthetic, visual and sonic elements that he has managed to adapt and direct in his proposal. “I think that saving the essence of an artist, a genre or a moment in time is very important. All of this shapes you as an artist and helps create different experiences,” he said. This is how the Chilean singer found purpose and motivation: “What I felt listening to these records is what I want people to feel when I release my records.”

In 2021, he released his debut album +Xqa (Más Chimba que Ayer), which quickly gained a lot of popularity with songs like “-10”, “Vea Pues”, “Wau” from Young Cister, “Bellakera” from DrefQuila and many others. After the album, his latest production was released Sorry, I’m in My Darker. It consists of 10 tracks with influences from reggaeton an old school home and many spectacular collaborations, the album presents a refreshing concept of an urban genre that many can easily identify with. “Darker” revolves around “moments when you doubt” and feelings such as insecurity, fear, anger and non-conformity. “We all go through the darkest moments, stages in life where you have to rethink everything, save yourself and save yourself a bit,” says Easykid about the new era of his musical project. “It’s like working in silence, in the shadows, waiting for your moment to shine.”

In addition to sonic influences, Easykid relied on various audiovisual elements such as anime and movies that “marked” it to delve into the aesthetics of the era. Some of the tapes that served as inspiration included Robert Pattinson’s version Orderlybut also Ravenstarring Brandon Lee.

WITH Sorry, I’m in My Darker Easykid introduced a new element: self-reference. IN +Xqa, you can listen to “Bellaker”, a song featuring Chilean rapper DrefQuila, which talks about being attracted to a woman. Two years later, the two artists team up again on “Antibellaker”, a song that harkens back to the previous album by contrasting “Bellaker” thematically. “I think it was like playing, thinking we could relate to something and invert it or change the concept of ‘Bellaker’,” the artist talked about how the reference to his past material came about. “We use the fact that people already know and like these songs to introduce their song antagonist. I had fun seeing how people reacted and playing around with the concept.”

“For me, it’s a blessing,” says Easykid about his fans

Easykid is positioned in the urban and reggaeton genre. About what distinguishes him from so many musical projects, the artist believes that it is due to the aesthetic aspect. “Reggaeton has a line that it sticks to, which is like a general thing to do, like a formula, but sometimes I try to get out of it a bit and put in those things that I like,” he added. he achieved this by incorporating his passion for fashion into his proposal.

“This combination of fashion and music is very important to be able to express yourself and convey something stronger than just music. They elevate the experience of what you get at the end,” he said. For Darkery, the Chilean says he achieved this fusion with the head-to-toe black outfits used in this era, in addition to replacing his signature red hat with horns for a black one. “We had acceptance of release a few days ago and a queue around the block, all dressed in black and makeup like from the album cover, with hats. It’s cool to see people connect so much to the concept, to the album,” he commented on the way his fans, better known as “The Cult”, follow him beyond just listening to his music.

For Easykid, the strong and close relationship he maintains with The Cult is a “blessing” and he goes beyond expressing his gratitude. “I like the connection we have. I like this Feedback they give me and continue to give me information about music and everything I do. It’s fun to do projects, create that experience and get people involved.”

Easykid will take Darkera to Mexico. This month he will visit Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. For more information, stay tuned to their networks.