The Day Before Release Postponed Again: Early Access in December

The highly anticipated zombie MMO “The Day Before” has had its release delayed once again and will now be available in early access on Steam starting December 7, developer Fntastic announced. Originally scheduled for November 10, the game has had a tumultuous journey, facing questions about its legitimacy and a controversial trademark dispute.

Read More:: Sonic Dream Team will be released on Apple Arcade on December 5th

Fntastic issued a statement explaining the decision to postpone the launch, stating that this is its first major project and that “unforeseen circumstances” may occur. They expressed the belief that player input during the early access phase will be critical to perfecting the game.

The game’s Steam page, which had been temporarily taken down due to the trademark dispute, has been restored by Valve and will be available soon. The full version will be released when the Fntastic team is confident that the game has reached its full potential.

This postponement marks another chapter in the troubled history of “The Day Before”, which also drew attention for its use of “employee volunteers”, a practice that generated controversy in the games industry.

The trademark dispute was an unusual episode, with a calendar app contesting the game’s name. Fortunately, the issue was resolved, allowing the game to retain its original title.

With the announcement that the version for next-gen consoles will be released simultaneously with the full version, players can expect an enhanced experience.

Read More:: Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade will be released at the end of November 2023

Despite the obstacles, the developers are committed to providing the best possible experience for players. The Early Access period will provide a unique opportunity for fans to be actively involved in the game’s development.

The community eagerly awaits the release on December 7th, when they will finally be able to explore the post-apocalyptic world of “The Day Before” and face hordes of zombies.