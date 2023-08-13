The digital version of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse has undergone several changes.

There are two versions of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse, one you’ve seen in the movies and one that’s been released digitally with revisions and additions.

when did it premiere Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverseor in theaters last June, it was confirmed that several versions of the film were shown in theaterswith very subtle changes, but some people were able to distinguish them.

Now that the movie is out digital format to some markets, the public is aware that history is repeating itself and that the version Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse what they see from home is different from what they saw in theaters a couple of months ago.

Many people have noticed these changes and are commenting on them on social media, such as Chris (@chrisagwrites) who created a special thread to collect all these Differences between film and digital versions spiderman.

Some changes are more obvious than others, ranging from the actual color or finish of their characters to phrase variations what they’re saying. Although neither one nor the other affects the meaning of the film too much and does not significantly change it.

What are the differences in the digital version of Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse?

For example, when we get to know the character spider punkalso known as Hobie BrownV Digital version we can read along with Miles Morales:Hobby?”, and during an episode where we previously only listened to the music, now we also have the lyrics.

On the other side, there is a change in the color palette used when Gwen Stacy is talking to her father in one of the most emotional parts of the film, and Prowler Miles elsewhere in the film, he has a slightly different hairstyle.

At the moment, Chris’s thread has collected a total of 25 changes who tried the digital version Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse in relation to the version that was released in cinemas.