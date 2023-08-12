The Enduring Charm of Ryan Gosling

Talented, with impeccable humor and a good sense of improvisation, both in his speeches and in interviews, Canadian Ryan Gosling He has already earned his place in Hollywood. But with his fantastic portrayal of Barbie’s boyfriend Ken, the actor won over new audiences and helped the film about the world’s most famous doll raise $1 billion worldwide just two weeks after its release.

Two-time Oscar nominee for Best Actor Ryan Gosling reminded us in Barbie who is also good as a singer and dancer. When he found out that his version i’m just ken for a film starring margot robbie was ranked Bulletin board at number 87, the actor dedicated this win to the teenager he once was.

At 13, he auditioned in Canada and landed a spot in Orlando, Florida as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club along with other talented youngsters such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

Ryan Gosling with Margot Robbie at the long-past premiere of “Barbie” in London, July 12. AP Photo

“I went to the casting and they cast me, but they immediately regretted it,” he told David Letterman, true to his style of not taking himself too seriously. “I dedicated myself to acting and I feel like I abandoned him with his claims of being a pop artist,” he says of the lean member, who can be glimpsed in photos of the Disney Club he belonged to. since 1993. until 1995.

He learned to play instruments to record an album with the rock duo Dead Man’s Bones, which he formed in 2007. In the same year, he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor, and in 2017 he won it again for his role as a disillusioned jazz pianist. V La La Land.

Building Ken and his anthem

“My destiny is to live and die as a fragile blonde,” wrote producer Mark Ronson. i’m just ken (I’m just Ken) not knowing that Ryan Gosling would want to sing it in a movie to get it on the Billboard 100. He says he went to England to have an actor record it, that he hit all the high notes. and that’s why he decided to make it epic by adding musicians like Slash and a new Foo Fighters drummer.

Gosling has come a long way since debuting at the Mickey Mouse Club at the age of 13 alongside Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake.

The producer also took over the soundtrack of the film (Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, Lizzo), which came in second in the same ranking. Another achievement by Greta Gerwig, who breaks records as the highest grossing director of all time.

“We all have a bit of Ken in us, you just need to surround him with the best accessories,” says Gosling. Always bring two pairs of glasses “in case Barbie forgets hers” and at least one book. “So that I can look at him from time to time and seem interested,” he advises.

Eva Mendes, his number one fan

“My man, my life” Eva Mendes bombards him with praise in the networks from which he promotes his achievements. They have been together since 2011, have two daughters (Esmeralda and Amada) and a low profile relationship in the media. He boasts about everything he learned about Latin American culture thanks to Eva, an actress with Cuban roots.

Eva Mendes, actor’s wife.

The female audience who fell in love with him after a dramatic performance in Passion Diarynow discover his talent as a comedian in Barbie, and judging by the laughter that his dialogues cause in men in cinemas, the actor has achieved the unexpected. Especially with his theatrical defense of patriarchy, which he just discovered.

In the journal Diversity they play this Gosling for Barbie and Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer they’re going to fight for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Eva Mendes is the first to applaud this idea. Only Ryan Gosling could achieve something like this, bringing depth and finesse to Ken, a second-rate character who has received little attention and is now a trend.

POS