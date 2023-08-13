The Enrique Vera Barros Hospital performs the technique of implanting a peritoneal catheter – Province of Media

Specialists from the Surgery and Nephrology Service performed this procedure for the first time at the State Hospital on a land-based patient diagnosed with chronic kidney disease. This method, known as peritoneal dialysis, is used throughout the world and can significantly improve the quality of care for patients suffering from this disease.

The intervention was performed by surgeons Jarvey Valbuena and Christian Ackerman from the surgical department, Raul Luque from the nursing staff and Dr. Erica Nieto, coordinator of nephrology. These are employees who are promoting the recently launched peritoneal dialysis program in the province with the approval of the Ministry of Health.

“This type of dialysis for patients is a symbol of freedom, despite the precautions they must take. The benefits are greater autonomy and freedom at the dietary level, as well as reduced cardiovascular stress and less blood loss. But it is necessary that patients are motivated, trained, have sufficient manual dexterity and intellectual abilities to follow this strictly sterile technique right from home,” explains Dr. Nieto.