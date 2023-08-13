The federal government cuts resources for HIV/AIDS patients by 50% – El Sol de la Laguna

Out of 102 million applications submitted per year Federal government for the care of patients with HIV/AIDSthe current administration in the country initially reduced this amount to almost 50% because only 52 were allocated in 2022 and it is not known what will be invested this year for those who suffer from this disease.

Aida García Badillo, leader of EUX Arte y SIDA, questioned the decline in health because People are dying due to lack of treatment.

In the case of HIV/AIDS medications cost about 33,000 pesos a month that most infected people cannot pay because they do not have the financial resources to receive care.

He pointed out that the Welfare Health Fund, formerly known as the Catastrophic Spending Fund, He cared for the infected and cancer patients, but he himself practically disappeared.

The problem escalated with the coronavirus pandemic because federal health authorities ignored Fight against AIDS that it was also part of the health crisis, he added.

He believed that there was a generalized pandemic in the country of infection with this disease by men who have sex with other men, which means that mothers become infected and babies are born with the disease.

“To this is added the crisis due to the shortage of medicines that we have throughout the country. From here they go to have fun in Nuevo Leon, and from there they return infected.

Those people that I met in the eighties, in the nineties, who were infected managed to survive until this timebut the children infected in those years could not survive because the retroviruses are very strong,” he said.

He repeated that The shortage of drugs began in the current federal six-year plan because the budgets of everything have been cut. For example, for Tabasco they allocated 280 billion pesos for public works, and for Coahuila – 2 thousand, and one of the items from which they took money was health.

“Money is the same, nothing more than moving it from one place to another. They went to work in Tabasco, but not to the health of the Coahuilens. If they don’t put pesos into a condom, how are they going to put it into a drug that costs 33,000 pesos?“, said.